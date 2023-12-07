New concert venue slated to open in the GTA this spring

A new concert venue is coming to northern Toronto next summer.

Sobeys Stadium, best known for hosting the National Bank Open, will begin to house summer concerts starting in May 2024. The stadium will accommodate up to 9,000 guests and host big-name acts in music, comedy and more.

Under the management of The Feldman Agency, in partnership with Tennis Canada, the new venue will be called The Bowl.

“The concert market in Toronto just keeps growing,” said TFA CEO Jeff Craib in an interview. “You’ve got a lot of people moving east and north of the city. So it’s nice to have a mid-sized venue that’s not in the downtown core. The proximity is amazing.”

Craib said the venue’s location in North York will allow concertgoers to avoid the traffic“bottleneck” in southern Toronto, with easy access to the several highways in the area. “This is a game changer,” he said. “We’ll have 7,700 parking spaces available for people who want to drive. It’s a lot easier to come from Mississauga and Brampton, even Milton, Burlington and Oakville.”

A custom stage has been ordered to fit the venue, and Craib says the space is already fitted with luxury facilities thanks to Tennis Canada.

“They put in a tremendous signature lounge,” he said. “This is state-of-the-art, a really great quality and experience. We’ll be adding in some digital boards and video screens as well to ensure a high-quality show.”

The venue will still home the National Bank Open and other tennis events outside of the summer season.