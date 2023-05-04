New Canadian home retailer to take over former Bed Bath & Beyond stores

Serial entrepreneur Doug Putnam to open new Canadian home retailer in former Bed Bath & Beyond stores. (Courtesy of rooms+spaces) Serial entrepreneur Doug Putnam to open new Canadian home retailer in former Bed Bath & Beyond stores. (Courtesy of rooms+spaces)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton