New bus route will take people in Ontario directly to this popular tourist attraction
People in Ontario will be able to take a bus from Toronto to visit the famous Bruce Peninsula Grotto in Tobermory, Ont. for the first time this summer.
Parkbus, a not-for-profit providing bus transportation from major cities to nearby parks and conservation areas, announced its weekend schedule for the summer, and included the new route.
Normally, a car would be needed to travel to Bruce Peninsula National Park where the grotto is located, as it’s about four to five hours north of the Toronto.
The two pick-up locations in the Toronto area include 34 Asquith Ave (Yonge-Bloor) and Trinity Common Mall in Brampton.
Passengers can choose to get off at 22 Hay Bay Road, a five-minute walk to the downtown Tobermory, or at the Cyprus Lake campground.
Cyprus Lake and the famous grotto are too far to walk from the town, but those being dropped off the Cyprus Lake Campground will be able to access the trails to the grotto.
Parkbus, which also includes entry passes for the grotto, doesn't recommend people to visit Tobermory on a day trip as there won’t be enough time to see everything before the bus leaves back to the city.
The regular rate for a return trip from Toronto costs $129, while the prices for students is $116 and $65 for children.
