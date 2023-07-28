New bike lanes, reduced parking coming to High Park next week

After months of back-and-forth over the fate of cars in High Park, the city will finally begin construction on the park’s infrastructure early next week.

These changes, which include added bike lanes and reduced parking for cars, will take effect on Aug. 5. According to a media release from the City of Toronto, the changes, included in the High Park Movement Strategy, will improve how “park visitors access and move around High Park.”

Here are the changes you can expect in High Park starting Aug. 5: