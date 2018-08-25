

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Negotiations between the city-owned Exhibition Place and nearly 400 locked out stagehands and technical staff have hit a roadblock and the union representing the workers says that the next round of talks scheduled for Sunday are “now in jeopardy.”

Talks between the Exhibition Place board and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 58 resumed on Friday but in a statement issued on Saturday morning the union accused the board of not being interested in reaching a negotiated settlement.

The union said that members of the board’s negotiating team walked away from negotiations after about 12 hours stating that they had a “clear mandate not to consider concessions on contracting out IATSE jobs on ExPlace grounds.”

“The main roadblock remains ExPlace’s refusal to take contracting out IATSE work at the 192-acre-site off the table,” the statement reads. “IATSE local 58 returned to the negotiations ready to bargain with proposals to modernize and find efficiencies in the contract but the city refused to budge on contracting out language. Requests from the union for examples of what kind of movement would need to be seen on this issue in order to move negotiations forward were ignored.”

Negotiations between IATSE Local 58 and the Exhibition Place came just a few days after a closed-door meeting of council to discuss the ongoing lockout.

Prior to that meeting, the chief executive officer of the CNE penned an open letter to Mayor John Tory and members of council advising them that the ongoing labour dispute could result in a loss of $1.5 million at this year’s fair.

In the letter, Virginia Ludy said that picketing at the gates to the CNE along with the “sustained negative social media activities of IATSE and the resulting media coverage” have depressed ticket sales.

In its statement issued Saturday, the union said that it was hopeful that the resumption of negotiations would lead to real progress but now believes that the Exhibition Place board is just “paying lip service to city council” and isn’t interested in a negotiated settlement.

“We are frustrated and disappointed by the fact that the mayor stated he wanted a deal that was fair for the city and workers but the board of governors does not feel the same,” Local 58 President Justin Antheunis said in the statement.

Coun. Mark Grimes, who is the chair of the exhibition place board, has previously said that while there are some issues that the board is committed to “standing firm” on, members do want a negotiated settlement.

In an interview with CP24 on Thursday, he said that the union just needs to recognizes that there have been changes in Exhibition’s Place business.

“We are in a different place now. The IATSE union came to be in the 1930’s and 1940’s when the grandstand was there, Bob Hope would come, the Beach Boys would come, but our business has changed. We are into fairs, meetings, events and the collective agreement does not reflect that,” he said.

Members of IATSE Local 58 have been locked out since July 20.