Nearly half of Canada's most generous communities are in Ontario, GoFundMe report

A new report reveals several Ontario cities felt the giving spirit all year round despite record-high inflation, with the province representing nearly half of the country's top 20 most generous communities this year.

GoFundMe released its Year in Giving Report Tuesday, showcasing the top 20 most-giving communities in Canada for the year.

This year, the social fundraising platform recorded two million donations across Canada for various causes, organizations and people -- an increase of 7.3 per cent over the nearly 1.86 million donations made in 2022.

"Whether it's helping a neighbour rebuild their home, contributing to a medical fundraiser, or supporting an important local organization, Canadians exemplified the meaning of giving," Ved Khan, senior corporate affairs manager for GoFundMe Canada, said in a release. "Their unwavering commitment to supporting one another has not only defined 2023, but has set the gold standard for what it means to be a compassionate community."

The most generous community is Victoria, B.C., where more than 23,000 donations were made throughout the year. GoFundMe noted that per capita, with Victoria's population of just under 92,000, that's a donation rate of about one in four Victorians.

Nine towns and cities across Ontario cracked the list, tying the West Coast province.

These are the top 20 most generous communities in Canada this year, in order: