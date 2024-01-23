NBA suspends Brampton's Tristan Thompson for 25 games
Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program.
Thompson, from Brampton, Ont., tested positive for a growth hormone stimulator and a drug that improves lean body mass and muscle strength.
His suspension will begin with tomorrow's game between Cleveland and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Thompson was drafted fourth overall by the Cavaliers in 2011, and won a championship with Cleveland in 2016.
He has played for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers between 2020 and 2023 before returning to the Cavaliers this season.
The 32-year-old Thompson is averaging 3.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.4 minutes per game this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024
