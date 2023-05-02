Mystery surrounds remains of young girl found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
It’s been exactly one year since the remains of a little girl were found in a dumpster outside an under-construction house in Toronto’s affluent Rosedale neighbourhood and her identity is still unknown.
Investigators have interviewed people in the area of Dale Avenue, north of Castle Frank Station, since and made appeals to the public for information. They’ve released a description and composite sketch of the child and did genetic genealogy testing to see if her DNA was a match with any children reported missing across North America.
But the investigation remains unsolved.
At this point, Toronto police aren’t saying much and declined requests for an interview and a written update.
Now, community members are coming together to try to bring renewed attention to this mysterious case.
Rev. Daniel Cho, of the nearby Rosedale Presbyterian Church (RPC), said this tragedy has left people in the community with feelings of shock, horror, and sadness.
“Usually we assume that (the police) are going to catch whoever is responsible,” he told CP24.com during a recent interview. “(This little girl) is a ghost and she shouldn’t be.”
Cho, who was hired as the local church’s new minister just two weeks before the child’s remains were found and officially assumed his new role in July, said he knew from the day of the discovery that he wanted to do something special with his new congregation to honour her.
“I feel that no person should pass from this earth with no identity, especially a child,” said Cho, who along with several members of his church has organized a one-year service of remembrance.
The gathering will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Rosedale Presbyterian Church at 129 Mt. Pleasant Rd.
“We really want to bring dignity to this child’s life, which is something she didn’t have in her death,” he said.
“We want to change the narrative. We don’t want the last words about her to be those circumstances.”
Cho also said that he is hopeful that the community coming together to mark this solemn time will help renew awareness about the case and hopefully encourage someone who knows something to come forward with new information.
An artwork depicting the young girl whose remains were found in a dumpster outside an under-construction home in Rosedale on MAy 2, 2022. (Michele Nidenoff/illustration)
Members of RPC have been planning the one-year memorial for the last six months. Congregant Michele Nidenoff created a unique artwork with the likeness of the child, while several others have knitted colourful scarves that participants will wear in homage to the blankets she was found wrapped in. Flyers have been distributed throughout neighbourhood inviting everyone to attend.
Michelle Miller-Guillot, a long-time church member who is helping plan the service, said they put together the one-year memorial because this case “deserves to be solved.”
“(This child) deserves to be remembered, and not just as an unidentified girl whose remains were found in a dumpster,” she said.
“This is a way for the community, for anyone, to come together and remember. We also want to shed new light on this case.”
Toronto police are expected to speak during Saturday’s service, which is open to all.
Insp. Hank Idsinga, of the homicide and missing persons unit, has previously pledged to “leave no stone unturned” in working to determine what happened to the little girl.
So far all that is publicly known about the child is that she was between four and seven years old. She was Black, of either African or mixed African race, had all her teeth, and measured three feet six inches tall with a thin build. Her black curly hair was sectioned into four ponytails, two of which were braided and secured with black and blue elastic bands.
Police said that the little girl’s remains were found wrapped in a colourful crocheted blanket and placed inside a bag, which was enveloped by another blanket.
Last spring, investigators said they believe that she could have died as far back as the summer or even fall of 2021.
They also said that the child’s remains were placed in the dumpster sometime between noon on April 28 and 4:45 p.m. on May 2, 2022.
After further investigation, police said it is “unlikely” that the little girl had “ever been reported missing.”
The scene at Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue area can be seen above. (John Musselman/CTV News Toronto)
“I think it’s so sad and also kinda scary,” area resident Elle Antony told CP24.com late last week.
“It was tough,” Dale Laville, who works in the neighbourhood, told CP24.com, recounting the day when the remains were found. “I remember all the commotion when the remains were found a year ago. It’s been a year now. Hopefully something will come up.”
Anne Lee, who lives just down the street, said what happened last May shocked people in her community as Rosedale had never before experienced a tragedy like that.
“Hopefully someone will feel compelled to speak up and share some details,” she said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
'One of Canada's greatest songwriters': Musicians, politicians react to Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Tour bus operator pleads guilty, fined $475,000 for fatal rollover in Jasper
A tour bus operator pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
A bride had just gotten married in South Carolina. Hours later, an intoxicated driver killed her, police say
It should have been one of the happiest days of newlywed Samantha Miller's life. But five hours after saying "I do," the 34-year-old bride died when she was hit by an alleged drunken driver in Folly Beach, South Carolina, as she left her wedding reception on Friday night.
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
WATCH | School principal comes face-to-face with bear leaping from dumpster at U.S. school
A West Virginia school principal got a big surprise when he came face-to-face with a bear after he unlocked a dumpster .
Montreal
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
-
No relief for some flooded areas of Quebec, more rain expected
While many municipalities are dealing with the dramatic consequences of flooding, more rain is expected in several regions of Quebec between Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Police say 90-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by scooter in RDP
Montreal police say a 90-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a scooter Monday evening.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Brett Brochu to miss game 3 in Sarnia
The London Knights will be without their starting goalie for game three of the Western Conference Final in Sarnia.
-
New billing option for London, Ont. hydro customers
The ultra-low overnight price plan joins the time-of-use and tiered billing as an option for customers.
-
Is this townhouse project a blueprint for avoiding NIMBY opposition?
A willingness by neighbours and the developer to compromise, has seen an infill townhouse development move forward with minimal opposition.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after car crashes through Cambridge apartment building
No injuries have been reported after a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building, but several people have been displaced.
-
Calls for WCDSB trustee to resign continue
For the second meeting in a row, dozens of people packing into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board meetings calling for the resignation of trustee Wendy Ashby.
-
Emergency services respond to Park Street crash
Emergency services are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on Park Street near Union Boulevard in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Head of Walmart Canada talks theft, self-checkouts, potential closures
Walmart President and CEO Gonzalo Gebara was in Moncton Monday for the grand opening of a massive new distribution centre that will provide over 40 stores in Atlantic Canada with fresh and frozen groceries.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
-
Rock crusher fell off tractor trailer and onto pickup truck in North Bay
A tractor-trailer carrying a rock crusher at the Highway 11/17 junction in North Bay lost its load, which fell onto the back of a pickup.
Ottawa
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Expect long passport lineups this week, post-strike immigration backlog: ministers
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Ottawa River flooding could reach May 2017 level in some areas
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is warning residents who live along the Ottawa River that water levels are rising after a weekend of heavy precipitation and could be similar to May 2017 in some areas.
Windsor
-
Body found at Windsor house fire prompts investigation by arson and major crime units
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Police seek five suspects after downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police are searching for five suspects in connection to a stabbing downtown.
-
Active investigation underway over suspicious package in east Windsor
Windsor police have launched an investigation into a suspicious package in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie sends one to hospital
Southbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 at Dunlop Street in Barrie Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches day 5
The OPP Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, and the OPP K9 Unit returned to Bass Lake Tuesday morning to search for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and did not return home.
-
Dash cam footage captures frightening moments on Highway 89 in Mulmur
Dash cam footage captures frightening moments on Highway 89 in Mulmur, which one resident says isn't an isolated incident.
Atlantic
-
Fertilizer plant building in western P.E.I. severely damaged by fire
A Monday night fire at a fertilizer plant in O’Leary, P.E.I., is under investigation.
-
Trial begins for woman accused of assaulting police in 2021 Halifax housing protest
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
-
Manufacturer to spend $104M to relaunch Cape Breton gypsum quarry
A Canadian building materials manufacturer is set to restore and reopen a gypsum quarry in Cape Breton.
Calgary
-
Cocaine intercepted: Calgary-bound drug shipment stopped at the border
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP stopped a shipment of 30 kilograms of cocaine they say was destined for Calgary.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Judge to deliver verdict for Calgary pastor charged for his role in Alberta blockade
A Calgary pastor is expected to learn today whether he will be found guilty for his participation in a convoy protest last year that blocked Alberta's main border crossing into the United States.
Winnipeg
-
Fans, organizers remember Gordon Lightfoot’s last ever show, played in Winnipeg
Gordon Lightfoot fans who attended the iconic folk singer’s concert at Club Regent Event Centre last October didn’t know they had witnessed history.
-
'I felt betrayed': Former patient takes stand in Manitoba doctor's sexual assault trial
Embarrassed and betrayed – that's how one woman testified she felt after a physical examination from her doctor who is now accused of sexually assaulting several of his female patients.
-
Boy dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover: police
A five-year-old boy has died after the pickup truck he was riding in veered off a Manitoba roadway and rolled.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's April home sales show 16.5% annual dip, board predicts a comeback soon
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales slid 16.5 per cent from a year ago as new listings remained below historical norms.
-
Surrey mayor outlines plan to make final decision on policing
Mayor Brenda Locke is outlining Surrey’s next steps in deciding who will police the city going forward.
-
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
Edmonton
-
Fire ban declared for the City of Edmonton after string of grass fires
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has issued a fire ban for the City of Edmonton as a result of the dry, hot, and windy conditions.
-
Edmonton employee assaulted during February attempted theft
Edmonton police have asked for help identifying a man who attempted to steal from a southwest business in February and assaulted a worker.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.