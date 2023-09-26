Mystery customer present during police killing of Ontario gunsmith files $2.6M lawsuit against TPS, family estate
An unidentified customer who was present during the fatal shooting of a Port Dover, Ont. gunsmith by Toronto police has launched a $2 million lawsuit against the service and the slain man’s estate, claiming he was placed in unnecessary danger during the November 2021 raid.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a customer of gunsmith Rodger Kotanko, alleges that both the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Kotanko within his role as a business owner, put him in unnecessary danger when a warrant was executed on the Simcoe County workshop on Nov. 3, 2021.
During the raid, Kotanko was fatally shot by a Toronto police officer. He was 70-years-old.
The statement of claim was filed in August on behalf of the customer, who is only referred to as C.W. in order to protect his identity.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
It alleges that C.W., as the sole customer at the time of the raid, was not informed by police of the impending warrant execution and that officers used excessive force against the two men.
It also states that Kotanko is in part to blame for his own death and the harm inflicted on C.W. by inviting his customer into an establishment allegedly involved with criminal activity.
“Fortunately, most of us can only imagine how life-changing such an event would be,” legal representative Kevin Egan, who is representing C.W., told CTV News Toronto in a statement. “My client was extremely traumatized by what he witnessed. He saw a man with whom he had just been conversing, suddenly shot to death within feet of where he stood. Police, at the same time, threatened to shoot him if he moved a muscle. Then they forced him to the ground and handcuffed him to the rear, guns still trained on him.”
Alongside C.W.'s recent legal action, Kotanko’s family has also filed a civil lawsuit against TPS, alleging Kotanko met a wrongful death and that police executed the warrant unlawfully. They are seeking $23 million in damages.
The claims outlined in both lawsuits have not been tested in court, though it should be noted that an investigation conducted by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) found "no reasonable grounds to believe" the officer who shot Kotanko broke the law. That investigation also indicated that the sole customer present at the time of the raid and police both agreed that Kotanko didn't obey officers' commands before being shot.
When reached for comment, the Toronto Police Services Board told CTV News Toronto it could not comment on either lawsuit while they remain before the courts. Legal representation for the Kotanko family, Michael Smitiuch, said C.W.’s lawsuit comes as no surprise to his clients considering the events of the raid. He denied any wrongdoing on the gunsmith’s part.
An officer discharged a firearm during a warrant in Port Dover (Colton Wiens / CTV Kitchener)
POLICE NEVER WARNED CUSTOMER: LAWSUIT
According to the 15-page claim, C.W. had purchased a gun from Kotanko prior to the Nov. 3 raid, but was having trouble with it jamming.
On the day that Kotanko was killed, Toronto police officers travelled more than 150 kilometres outside of their jurisdiction in three unmarked police cars to the gunsmith’s workshop, it alleges.
Kotanko was not present at the workshop at first and C.W. waited in his driveway for more than an hour. Despite this, the claim alleges that C.W. was never warned the raid was about to take place.
“At all times, C.W. was clearly visible in the driveway,” the document reads. “No police approached C.W. while he was on the driveway [...] [He] was not afforded any opportunity to leave in advance of the planned raid.”
The claim says C.W planned on leaving his gun with Kotanko and returning later, but that Kotanko convinced him to stay, saying the work would only take a short amount of time.
So, C.W. stayed, according to the claim – a decision that would see him present for Kotanko’s killing.
SEARCH WARRANT EXECUTION
According to the claim, Kotanko was repairing C.W.’s disassembled gun with the door to the workshop left ajar when officers with TPS burst through the door, ordering Kotanko to raise his hands above his head.
The claim alleges Kotanko did not comply with the orders. Officers then shot Kotanko four times, according to the claim and subsequent SIU investigation.
The claim says C.W. was forced to witness Kotanko “abruptly and violently be killed in front of his eyes.”
“C.W. saw each bullet penetrate Kotanko, watched him get blown off the chair and lie on the floor with holes in his clothing,” the claim reads.
Having just shot Kotanko, an officer then allegedly turned to C.W. and yelled, “Don’t you move a f***ing muscle. If you do, you’re dead.”
“My client was extremely traumatized by what he witnessed,” Egan said. “He saw a man with whom he had just been conversing, suddenly shot to death within feet of where he stood.”
C.W. was "manually pulled and forced" face down, according to his claim. He says his hands were cuffed behind his back while officers’ guns were still trained on him and then placed on a front porch alongside Kotanko’s wife.
Police provided little compassion to Kotanko’s wife, who was trembling and crying, the claim reads. The incident left C.W. “visibly” and “uncontrollably” shaking from nervous shock, it reads.
$2.6M SOUGHT FROM POLICE, KOTANKO ESTATE
The lawsuit seeks $2,600,000 from the plaintiffs, alleging that the police’s failure to properly plan and execute the raid, alongside Kotanko’s failure to protect a customer, has taken a significant toll on his mental and physical wellbeing.
Nearly two years after the killing, C.W. is still attending therapy for a diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), according to his lawyer.
“[My client] continues with therapy,” Egan said. “Whenever we need to discuss the facts of this case, his anxiety level increases and his symptoms are exacerbated.”
The impairment caused by these affiliations has rendered him unable to work, complete chores, or participate in social activities, he claims. C.W.’s adult children are also seeking damages, under Ontario’s Family Law Act, claiming that they will be required to provide their father with assistance going forward, and that the incident left them with a loss of care, guidance and companionship.
While the Kotanko family’s lawyer, Smituich, denies any allegations that suggest Kotanko was responsible for the incident, the lawyer says numerous points outlined in C.W.’s civil suit bolster the Kotanko’s family’s wrongful death suit.
“In our view, the lawsuit from the customer bolsters our position that Rodger was fixing an inoperable gun, one that was not capable of firing [at the time of his death],” Smitiuch said.
“It also bolsters our claim that Toronto police completely botched this raid, resulting in unnecessary bloodshed.”
When asked about the assertions that Kotanko failed to protect C.W. within his role as a business owner, Smitiuch denied any wrongdoing.
“In any event, the manner in which this raid was planned and carried out was completely wrong – someone should not have died when the police were simply trying to execute a search warrant.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
How was veteran Yaroslav Hunka's military unit linked to the Nazis?
During the height of the Second World War, Nazi Germany formed a division of Ukrainian volunteers to fight against Soviet Russia. One of its members was controversially honoured with two standing ovations in Canada's Parliament this week.
15 potential gravesites found near former Yukon residential school
Yukon First Nation elder Sandra Johnson says the discovery of 15 potential graves near the site of a former residential school has "uncovered long-buried wounds."
Working with federal government to lower food prices a 'benefit' to Canada's grocery leaders: Champagne
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's 'an advantage' to grocery leaders to work with the Canadian government to find a way to stabilize food prices as he continues his string of meetings with them this week.
Comedian Rob Schneider cancels trip to Canada after veteran who fought for Nazis honoured in Parliament
Comedian Rob Schneider says he has cancelled an upcoming visit to Canada in light of last week’s incident in which a Ukrainian veteran who fought with a Nazi unit in the Second World War was given a standing ovation in the House of Commons.
2 dead, 4 injured in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
Two people have died and four others were injured after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning.
OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign
Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.
Montreal
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
Blue line Metro extension stalled again due to complexity of project
After decades of discussion and a multitude of government announcements, it seems that the promised blue line extension of the Metro has been delayed again.
London
-
Proposed north London homeless hub location raises concerns
City council’s Strategic Priorities and Policies committee endorsed the first three homeless hub locations across London on Monday, but it’s one site in particular that’s raising alarm bells.
-
'He was smiling': Arresting London officer testifies in Windsor courtroom during terror trial
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman continues in Windsor for the June 2021 deaths of four members of a muslim family and injury to a fifth family member.
-
‘We know him well’: London Knights acquire OHL Playoff MVP in trade with Peterborough
If you can’t beat him, acquire him. The London Knights made a deal Tuesday to bring in OHL Playoff MVP Michael Simpson from the Peterborough Petes.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Driver who killed Ont. teen, hid vehicle for 14 years, sentenced
The driver who hit and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old, and the woman who helped him cover it up, were sentenced in a Guelph court Tuesday, nearly 15 years after the fatal crash.
-
Tony Grace says goodbye to CTV Kitchener
After four years in Kitchener, and 22 years with CTV, Tony Grace is taking his talent to CTV National News.
-
Some residents leave Soper Park encampment after being ordered to move
Some residents at a Soper Park encampment in Cambridge have started to pack up their things and leave to try and avoid facing legal action.
Northern Ontario
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
-
Manitoulin man in historical sexual assault case avoids jail time again
A Manitoulin Island taxi company owner charged in a historical sexual assault pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday morning, his second conviction this year.
Ottawa
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Percy Street Bridge replacement won't go ahead this weekend. Why? No one will say
The Ministry of Transportation says the Percy Street rapid bridge replacement will not take place this weekend due to ongoing issues.
-
OSTA outlines next steps as it aims to solve school bus driver shortage
The authority that manages school buses for Ottawa's English public and catholic school boards says it is taking steps to rectify disruptions to bus service in the capital.
Windsor
-
Garbage dumped outside for weeks sparks calls for improved bylaw enforcement
Torn-up couches, scattered trash and mattresses propped up against tree trunks have become all-too-familiar sights for Caroline Taylor — and the west-end resident says the amount of garbage being left on city curbs for weeks on end is growing everyday.
-
Off-duty Windsor police officer charged with assault in Ottawa
Windsor police say a member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident in Ottawa.
-
'He was smiling': Arresting London officer testifies in Windsor courtroom during terror trial
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman continues in Windsor for the June 2021 deaths of four members of a muslim family and injury to a fifth family member.
Barrie
-
Massive police search underway for missing man in Bracebridge
Provincial police are conducting a massive search in Bracebridge for a man who went for a walk Saturday night and never returned.
-
Roadwork and infrastructure projects bring detours and closures to Barrie streets
Navigating the City of Barrie over the past few months has been an ordeal as residents grapple with a multitude of ongoing roadwork and infrastructure projects that have transformed the streets into a labyrinth of detours and closures.
-
Troubling trend in elder abuse reported in Simcoe County
As seniors navigate life post-pandemic, advocates say they are noticing a troubling trend regarding the rate of senior abuse.
Atlantic
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
-
HRM investigating whether different pit bulls were involved in fatal attacks
Animal Control investigators in Halifax confirm they're examining the possibility two different pit bulls with the same owner were responsible for the deaths of two smaller dogs in Bedford, N.S., on the weekend.
-
New study shows older, single women are smashing financial well-being stereotypes
A new study put out by HomeEquity Bank states older, single women are leading by example when it comes to money matters and wellness, despite stereotypes.
Calgary
-
'Unprecedented numbers': Alberta sees huge demand at food banks
A new report from Food Banks Canada shines a light on the growing number of Canadians struggling to feed themselves.
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Alberta government extends E. coli compensation program to more daycares
The Alberta government appears to have extended a one-time payment of $2,000 for each child affected by an E. coli outbreak in Calgary to 19 daycares as it is set to provide an update on the investigation.
Winnipeg
-
High school students charged, weapons seized: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
-
Manitoba RCMP rescue pilot from plane crash
A pilot has been brought to safety following a plane crash on Sunday near the Red Sucker Lake airport.
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reveals 60,000-unit housing target for 10 municipalities
Ten municipalities in B.C. must build a total of 60,103 housing units over the next five years, the province’s housing minister announced Tuesday.
-
'He shattered her': B.C. court awards woman $200K in damages as compensation for domestic abuse
A man's prolonged physical and psychological abuse of his female partner turned her home into a "prison," a B.C. judge said, awarding the victim more than $200,000 in damages in a civil case.
-
No charges for police after fatal shooting on Vancouver's Granville Bridge
A police officer who fatally shot a man on Vancouver's Granville Street Bridge earlier this year made a "justifiable" decision to use lethal force, a provincial watchdog has concluded.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, missing east of Edmonton
Police are searching for a five-year-old boy who disappeared from Frog Lake First Nation Monday afternoon.
-
'Break-ins, robberies': Whyte Ave businesses ask for more police, money for broken windows
Fed up with violence, theft and shattered glass, a group of business owners in one of Edmonton's signature neighbourhoods is making a public plea for help.
-
Driver charged 7 weeks after fatal crash: police
Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash last month.