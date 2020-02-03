TORONTO -- Jalen Colley was celebrating his upcoming 22nd birthday at an Airbnb condo gathering in downtown Toronto, when he and two other men were killed by gunfire Friday night.

Police were called to 85 Queens Wharf Rd., located near Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street, shortly before 10:30 p.m. after a report of gunshots in the area.

Police found four people injured in the shooting. Three of them were pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived, and a fifth victim was treated at the scene.

Police have identified the three men killed as 21-year-old Jalen Colley of Brampton, 20-year-old Joshua Gibson-Skeir of Brampton and 19-year-old Tyronne Noseworthy of Toronto.

Police had previously said they were not looking for any suspects, and that the shooters are believed to be among the dead.

However, on Monday, police clarified that two of the men are homicide victims, and that the circumstances around the third person’s death is continuing to be investigated.

Two firearms were found at the scene, but police have not disclosed who is believed to have fired a gun.

"My son's life is gone and I can't bring it back," Jalen Colley's mother said to CTV News Toronto. "[Jalen] may have died in a crime that looks very bad, but he is not that crime, and he was not in that kind of life."

Colley's mother, who did not want to be identified, described her son as funny, down-to-earth, and kind. He worked as a forklift operator, and aspired to be a radiologist.

She said he was celebrating his upcoming birthday on Feb 2 when the shooting happened.

"It is sad that this is how my son went, because I know the public will judge him. At the end of the day, we only serve one judge, and he is now with that judge," Colley's mother said.

Police have confirmed that one of the three killed, Tyronne Noseworthy, was a Toronto rapper that went by the alias Fourty4Double0 of the Tallup Twinz.

Investigators have not released a photo or any details about 20-year-old Joshua Gibson-Skeir, nor information about the relationship between the three men.