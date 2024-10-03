'My son deserves to rest peacefully': Mother of 2019 Toronto homicide victim appeals for information

The mother of a man who was shot and killed in Etobicoke five years ago is pleading for information that could help solve the case as police announce a new $5,000 award.

The Toronto Police Service held a news conference on Thursday announcing the reward for any information connected to the 2019 murder of 21-year-old Amir Naraine.

Police were joined by Naraine’s mother, Devika Naraine, who described her son as a “remarkable, hardworking young man,” who was taken too early.

“We are asking the people who know information about the homicide to please come forward and make that call to Crime Stoppers or police,” she said. “We know that his friends know the where, when, who, how or what took place. You boys played a role in our everyday life. You boys promised to have each other's backs.”

Naraine was found dead with gunshot wounds in a vehicle at a plaza in northern Etobicoke, near Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West, on September 29, 2019.

The day before police found Naraine, police said that he attended a party in Brampton with his friend and two unidentified males. An altercation occurred later that night, police said, which led to Naraine and his friend being shot.

Police said they believe that after the shooting, the four individuals went back inside Naraine’s vehicle. The car was driven by one of the two unidentified individuals while Naraine and his friend were in the back.

Naraine’s friend was dropped off close to the Etobicoke plaza, where Naraine was abandoned inside his vehicle. The two man then left the vehicle that they arrived in and walked northbound on Kipling Avenue.

The vehicle, police said, was dropped off just after midnight on Sept. 29 and was there for 19 hours after it was found by police at 7 p.m.

Police described the man who drove the vehicle as short, wearing a hat, light-coloured shirt and light-coloured runners, while the second man is described as taller than the driver, wearing dark clothing and light-coloured runners.

“We have video of these two men walking away from the vehicle, and we one out there can help us identify these men,” Det. Serg. Aaron Akeson said. “We are hoping someone out there can help us identify the two men.”

The friend survived after being treated in hospital but has not provided a statement about the shooting to police, according to investigators.

“Amir's family has waited over five years for answers. We believe someone in the community knows what happened that night,” Akeson said. “We are asking you to come forward and help bring justice for Amir, even the smallest detail can make a big difference.”

Anyone with information can contact police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

Police said the reward will be offered until Nov. 1.

“Please say something. This isn't about being a rat. This is about putting Amir to rest in peace and finding justice for Amir. With how he was left to die, so disgusting, so horrible, only you guys know his last words," Devika Naraine said. "My son deserves to rest peacefully.”