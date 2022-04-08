Multiple people injured after shooting in major tourist area of Niagara Falls, Ont.
Multiple people are injured after an overnight shooting on Clifton Hill, a major tourist area in Niagara Falls, police say.
Early Friday morning, Niagara Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Clifton Hill near the Midway.
Air ambulance service Ornge says it transported two patients with gun shot wounds to a trauma centre.
It is unconfirmed how many victims there are and the status of their injuries.
No suspect details have been released.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
More to come. This is a developing news story.
