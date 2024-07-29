TORONTO
Toronto

Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Hamilton

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser blocks a road for an investigation. (Source: OPP/X) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser blocks a road for an investigation. (Source: OPP/X)
Share

A 19-year-old man from Hamilton is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was operating.

The single-vehicle collision happened on July 29 on Highway 6, near White Church Road.

Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Highway Safety Division (HSD) - Burlington Detachment was called to that area at 9:45 a.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Highway 6 was closed for about five hours as police investigated and clean-up crews were brought in.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here are some things dentists say you should never do

It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News