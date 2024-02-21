TORONTO
    • Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following Brampton crash

    The Castlemore Road and Valley Creek Drive area intersection remains closed following a two vehicle collision that sent a motorcyclist to hospital in life-threatening condition. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) The Castlemore Road and Valley Creek Drive area intersection remains closed following a two vehicle collision that sent a motorcyclist to hospital in life-threatening condition. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    A motorcyclist has been sent to hospital in life-threatening condition following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Wednesday evening.

    Police say the crash happened just after 6:45 p.m. in the Castlemore Road and Valley Creek Drive area.

    The motorcyclist’s identity remains unknown at this time.

    Police are advising the public to use alternate routes as the intersection remains closed.

    More to come…

