Motorcyclist arrested in alleged hit-and-run involving Toronto police officer

A 34-year-old motorcyclist is facing charges after allegedly striking a Toronto police officer near the Budweiser Stage earlier this month and fleeing the scene.

In a release issued Wednesday, police said an officer was directing traffic near the concert venue on the evening of Aug. 7.

Just after 7:15 p.m., police said they received a report that the motorcyclist, heading eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West, disobeyed the officer directing traffic.

Police add the motorcyclist collided with the officer and fled the scene, leaving the officer with minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The following day, police released images of the suspect and his motorcycle in an effort to locate him.

On Aug. 9, investigators conducted a search warrant and seized items of evidentiary value. Days later, on Wednesday, police arrested Khalid Patrick Idris of Toronto.

Idris is facing charges for dangerous operation of a conveyance cause bodily harm and fail to stop at scene of accident cause bodily harm, and is also facing additional charges under the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 25.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.