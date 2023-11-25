Mother denies killing disabled teenage daughter in suggested act of mercy at Toronto retrial
Testifying at her Toronto retrial, Cindy Ali maintained that her disabled daughter, Cynara, died during a home intrusion in 2011, while the prosecution suggested she killed the girl in an act of mercy.
“I would never do that,” Cindy Ali told the court, fighting tears, when asked by assistant Crown attorney Craig Coughlan if she had hurt her daughter. “She was the joy of our family.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
It’s the second time in seven years that Cindy has faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Cynara, who lived with cerebral palsy and epilepsy.
Cynara died at The Hospital for Sick Children on Feb. 21, 2011. Two days earlier, Cindy called 911 claiming two men had broken into her Scarborough townhouse, located on Burrow Halls Boulevard, searching for a “package.” She told dispatchers that “her baby” was no longer breathing.
First responders found Cindy on the floor, seemingly uninjured, yet unresponsive, and Cynara on the couch without vital signs.
In March 2012, Toronto police charged Cindy with manslaughter, a charge upgraded to first-degree murder in the fall.
When the case went to trial five years later, the prosecution argued Cindy had smothered Cynara and staged her home to look like a break-in had occured. She did this, they alleged, because the burden of caring for Cynara had become too great.
In her 2016 testimony, Cindy maintained her account of the break-in and Cynara's death. She said that one of the intruders guided her through the home, searching for the package, and another stayed in the living room with Cynara. When Cindy returned to the living room, she said she saw her daughter lying lifeless on the couch and that one of the men was holding a pillow.
The two men then said they'd gotten the wrong house and proceeded to flee, she told the court.
The jury deliberated for 10 hours before convicting Cindy of first-degree murder and handing the mother of four an automatic life sentence, no parole for 25 years.
Cindy Ali appears in a Toronto courthouse on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016. (John Mantha / CTV Toronto)
Cindy was incarcerated for four years before defence lawyers James Lockyer and Jessica Zita, launched a successful appeal of her conviction, arguing that instructions given to the jurors were too narrow.
The first trial judge instructed the jurors that if they believed that Ali had made up the robbery story, they should infer that she had participated in her daughter’s death and should be found guilty of murder. Lockyer and Zita argued that this forced the jury into an all-or-nothing decision and failed to consider alternative scenarios.
In 2021, Cindy won the appeal. Her conviction and life sentence were overturned, and she was granted a retrial. Ongoing since mid-October, the trial is being presided over by Justice Jane Kelly alone.
READ MORE: What to know in the retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali as the defence kicks off
On Thursday, Cindy took the stand to testify in her own defence. She spoke about her daily life with Cynara, what was required in her care, and how much she loved the girl.
She retold her story of the alleged break-in, stopping to collect herself as she reached the point of the account in which said she was brought back into the living room to find Cynara lifeless on the couch.
“She was blue and her eyes were open,” Cindy said as she wiped tears from her face.
Raising a child with disabilities wasn’t always easy, Cindy admitted, but she said her family was never deterred from the task of caring for Cynara. The girl was not a burden on the family, she said.
“There were tough days but I loved it,” she said. “I just loved being with her.”
Allan also spoke of the family's devotion to Cynara in his two days on the stand.
“[Cynara] was never a burden, not for one day,” he said. “We took care of that child.”
Cindy and Allen met in Trinidad when they were children, Allan told the court. He and Cindy have been married for more than 30 years.
When they found out Cynara would be born disabled, the couple educated themselves on cerebral palsy, he said.
“Cindy and I wanted to give Cynara the best life she could have,” Allan said.
As she grew, Cynara developed into a “cheeky” and “happy” child. She loved Marineland, Allen explained, and they often took her to the Niagara Falls aquarium. She loved “The Price is Right,” anything Disney, and her favourite animals were frogs, according to his testimony.
Allan, Cindy, and Cynara Ali can be seen at Marineland in a photo shown to the jury as an exhibit in Cindy Ali's 2016 trial. (Superior Court of Justice)
The couple never once had to hire a babysitter, Allan told the court – they had a close-knit network of family and friends from their church community. Cindy’s sister was often willing to provide childcare, she said.
In his testimony, Allan said Cindy not only cared for her own children, but often for the children of her fellow churchgoers, he said.
“When you walk around the church you always see somebody’s kids in Cindy’s arms,” he said.
When asked if Allan ever doubted Cindy’s account of Cynara’s death, the father gave a firm no.
“I have never thought Cindy smothered Cynara.”
Cynara Ali with her sisters, celebrating a birthday in a Toronto Superior Court of Justice exhibit from Cindy Ali's 2016 trial.
PROSECUTION SUGGESTS MOTIVE
In the cross-examination of Cindy, the prosecution narrowed down on changes in wording in the accounts she had given over the years.
For example, while testifying in the first trial, Cindy told the court she tried to escape one of the men by running out of Cynara’s bedroom and down the stairs. However, in her testimony on Thursday, she told the court she began running when already halfway down the stairs – a difference in detail the prosecution called “significant.”
In another line of questioning, Crown attorney Coughlan suggested Cindy had given four slightly differing accounts of whether one of the men had been holding a pillow at the time she entered the living room to find her daughter lifeless.
To these points, Cindy maintained that she had experienced a tragedy, that she was traumatized, and that she has always “done her best to remember everything.”
“I just know that when I came upstairs, [the man’s] back was to me, and when he left, he dropped the pillow. My daughter was on the couch and she wasn’t breathing. That was my focus,” she said.
The Crown also argued Cindy as the author of a letter the Ali family reported receiving in the months following Cynara's death. The letter, written in the voice of the alleged intruders, said the two men had carried out the break-in under the instruction of their "boss" but "got the wrong house."
Allan turned that letter into Toronto police's 42 Division, and each member of the Ali family submitted handwriting samples. To this day, its author and origins are unknown.
Cindy wrote the letter, argued Coughlan, to cover "perceived" holes in her story.
Friday’s cross-examination provided the court its first indication of what the Crown could argue as a motive, with prosecutors suggesting Cindy killed her daughter to limit her suffering.
The night before Cynara died, she had experienced a significant seizure. As an epileptic, this was not usual for the teen, but according to testimony, Cynara had not had a seizure for many months prior to that evening.
That seizure, the Crown argued, caused Cindy to become afraid for Cynara’s quality of life going forward.
Both the Crown and Cindy agreed that the teen would likely continue to suffer these seizures for years to come.
Coughlan then suggested that Cindy, having known that Cynara had already lived well past her life expectancy and would continue to suffer seizures, was hit with the realization that her daughter’s life would never get any better.
“I'm going to suggest that what you realized that night is that Cynara was going to keep going through similar events – that she had been given three years to live, that you kept her alive for 16, that you had done your very best for her throughout that time, and that you had tried to give her the best life she could have,” Coughlan said.
“I’m going to suggest you didn’t want that for her, and that on the morning of Feb. 19, once your family left, [...] that you went upstairs to the bedrooms and opened drawers, that you went to the basement and you opened drawers to make it look like someone had been there," he said.
“Once you’d done that, and the house looked like it had been rummaged through, you went to Cynara and you smothered her.”
Finally, Coughlan suggested Cindy never called 911 because of what had been done to her, but rather “what [she] had done to Cynara.”
Cindy denied each suggestion.
"I would have never thought of that. I cared for her for 16 years," she said.
The trial will resume at the Toronto Superior Court of Justice on Dec. 5.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third set of releases under a four-day truce.
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's
A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
How a Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in one night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
Israeli forces kill at least 8 Palestinians in surging West Bank violence, health officials say
Israeli forces operating in the occupied West Bank killed at least eight Palestinians in a 24-hour period, Palestinian health officials said Sunday, as a fragile pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip entered its third day.
Montreal
-
Quebec teachers strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
-
Lessard-Therrien is the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire
Émilise Lessard-Therrien has been elected the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire.
-
Man in 60s struck and killed by stolen vehicle, Quebec police watchdog investigating
A man in his 60s has died after being hit by a vehicle that had just been stolen on Saturday in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
London
-
One person suffered burns after an explosion and fire in west London
Emergency responders were called to home on Concord Road in London after an explosion and fire was reported.
-
London police dog nabs break-in suspect
A London police dog helped track down a suspect who was hiding in the bushes after allegedly trying to break into a home.
-
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: $140K developer dispute, Cambridge teacher accusations, Hwy. 401 construction
A developer dispute that cost hopeful homeowners $140,000, accusations for a Cambridge teacher, and an update on Hwy. 401 construction round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Saturday evening at Fairview Park Mall.
-
LRT trains paused between Kitchener stations following crash
Grand River Transit ION trains ground to a halt between two Kitchener stations following a crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario NDP seeks to make it illegal for drivers to pass on solid double yellow lines
Chad Belanger was left with a broken neck, ribs, collarbone and sternum, a bruised heart and lungs, a concussion and PTSD following a crash caused by a truck that crossed a solid double yellow line to pass another vehicle in northern Ontario.
-
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
-
Here's how artificial intelligence could help manage homelessness in Canada
The cost-of-living crisis has pushed many Canadians into a state of homelessness. To better manage the issue, organizations and cities in Canada are turning to artificial intelligence.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man calling for limits on off-label prescriptions for diabetes medication
An Ottawa man is trying to bring more awareness about the shortage of diabetes drugs that have become popular weight-loss tools to Parliament.
-
West-end bus route detours ending Monday
Bus riders in the west end of the city will be back to their regular routes after detours this weekend for work on the temporary Roosevelt Bridge.
-
A merry and bright weekend as Santa makes his way through Ottawa
Santa Claus is making his way through eastern Ontario and that includes a stop in Kanata for the annual Santa Claus parade.
Windsor
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Walkerville shooting arrested
A Windsor man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a Walkerville shooting over the summer has been arrested in Michigan.
-
More pets surrendered, NextStar confirms foreign worker count and man allegedly bear sprayed by car break-in suspect
Animal rescues say the cost of living is causing more people to give up their pets, NextStar confirms foreign worker count and a Windsor family is shaken after a man was allegedly bear sprayed when confronting a car break-in suspect. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:
-
Annual Goodfellows paper drive wraps up for the season
The 110th annual Goodfellows newspaper drive has wrapped, but there is still time to donate online if you didn’t get your chance.
Barrie
-
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
-
Police investigating arson after third fire this month at Collingwood tire shop
An arson investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Collingwood tire business for the third time this month.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Caledon, Ont.
Caledon OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash that saw one person airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma center Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigating 4 suspected arsons over the weekend in P.E.I.
Queens District RCMP are investigating a number of suspicious fires that happened in P.E.I. over the weekend.
-
Halifax sees heavy traffic following closure of the Mackay Bridge
It is a traffic nightmare during one of the year’s busiest seasons in Halifax, which is only amplified by the closure of the MacKay Bridge.
-
Halifax district RCMP investigate stabbing around Lake Echo
The Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of a stabbing in Lake Echo on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Man shot in southeast Calgary late Saturday afternoon
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast part of the city.
-
Ukrainians gather in Calgary to remember Holodomor
The recent horrors in Gaza and Ukraine are hitting home with people recognizing the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.
-
Calgary's South Sudanese community gathers together for heritage event
Calgary's South Sudanese community gathered Saturday to celebrate their culture.
Winnipeg
-
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
-
Ukrainians in Winnipeg commemorate 90th anniversary of Holodomor famine
More than 100 people gathered at Winnipeg’s City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor – a man-made famine that claimed more than 3 million Ukrainian lives between 1932 and 1933.
-
Second World War veteran honoured with special motorcycle ride
Hearing the sound of motorcycles at a Harley Davidson dealership isn't unusual, but the reason a special group of riders rolled into Winnipeg Saturday was far from routine.
Vancouver
-
1 arrested, taken to hospital after police pursue tractor on B.C. highway
BC Highway Patrol officers appear to have caused a tractor to roll over to stop it from driving on Highway 1 Saturday afternoon.
-
Consumers encouraged to support local on Small Business Saturday: CFIB
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is hoping British Columbians allocate their hard-earned dollars to supporting local businesses this weekend.
-
Mikael Granlund breaks tie early in 3rd period, Sharks beat Canucks 4-3
Mikael Granlund broke a tie 22 seconds into the third period, Ty Emberson scored his first career NHL goal and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth victory in the first 21 games.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
Ukrainians gather in Calgary to remember Holodomor
The recent horrors in Gaza and Ukraine are hitting home with people recognizing the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.
-
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.