Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is flanked by MPP's Michael Parsa, left, and Goldie Ghamari, as he announces a scholarship fund to honour the victims of the Iran plane crash, during a news conference in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Ontario Premier Doug Ford is flanked by MPP's Michael Parsa, left, and Goldie Ghamari, as he announces a scholarship fund to honour the victims of the Iran plane crash, during a news conference in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton