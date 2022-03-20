Mosque in Mississauga, Ont., considering locking doors after attack

The Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga is seen on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Peel police are investigating after worshippers at the mosque were attacked. (CP24/Kenneth Enlow) The Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga is seen on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Peel police are investigating after worshippers at the mosque were attacked. (CP24/Kenneth Enlow)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton