More than $500K in stolen property recovered following investigation into Ontario golf course thefts
More than $500,000 in stolen property has been recovered following an investigation into a rash of break-and-enters at Ontario golf courses.
Police say that the thefts occurred at golf courses in York, Durham and Waterloo regions as well as Simcoe County.
The authorities say that they began an investigation into the matter in August and eventually identified a total of four suspects who are believed to be responsible for the theft of goods with an estimated value of more than $1 million.
On Oct. 16, a total of seven search warrants were executed at various storage lockers and residences in East Gwillimbury and the Town of Georgina.
Police say that the stolen property that was recovered included 18 golf carts worth an estimated $200,000, a quantity of golf clubs with an estimated value of $100,000, rare Pokémon and Magic the Gathering trading cards worth approximately $100,000 and about $20,000 worth of tools.
Police also seized more than two kilograms of cannabis, 86 grams of psilocybin, 28 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and an unspecified quantity of Canadian currency.
Four suspects are facing charges in connection with the investigation.
Those suspects are: Andrew Skibinsky, 36, of Keswick, Damien Russell, 41, of Keswick, Austin Parnell, 19, of Vaughan, and William Johnston, 48, of Keswick.
For a full list of charges the suspects are facing follow this link.
