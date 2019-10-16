TORONTO – More than 300 charges have been laid after 31 people were arrested in a multi-provincial human trafficking and organized crime investigation.

Back in October 2018, an investigation, dubbed Project Convalesce, began after two female victims of human trafficking got into contact with police while trying to escape an alleged pimp.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, York Regional Police identified the suspected pimp as Jonathan Nyangwila.

“The investigation led officers to identify a number of suspects believed to be involved in a large, multi-provincial, human trafficking ring run by organized crime,” officers said in the news release.

“This group was also involved in frauds, drug trafficking and weapons offences.”

Arrest and search warrants in the case were executed in more than 30 locations across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Quebec, beginning on Oct. 10, 2019.

Throughout the investigation, police said they identified 12 victims and determined that more than 30 women, who were involved in the sex trade, were associated with the group of suspects.

The majority of the women were living in Quebec, but had been relocated to Ontario and across Canada for sex trade purposes, according to investigators.

A news conference regarding Project Convalesce is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m.

Officers with York Regional Police said members of the Ontario Provincial Police, the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police and the Quebec Integrated Human Trafficking Task Force will be on hand at the news conference to speak on the case as well.

More details to come…