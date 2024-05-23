TORONTO
Two people critically injured in shooting outside school in Mississauga

Police are pictured outside a public school on Montevideo Drive in Mississauga following a shooting Wednesday May 22, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) Police are pictured outside a public school on Montevideo Drive in Mississauga following a shooting Wednesday May 22, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Two male victims were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting at a school parking lot in Mississauga late Wednesday night.

Police were called to the scene on Montevideo Road, in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Battleford Road, at 11:10 p.m.

A young adult male and a middle-aged man were subsequently transported to a local hospital and one of them was then airlifted to a trauma centre via air ambulance, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

The suspect or suspects fled the area, and there is no description of them so far, police said.

Images from the scene show a number of emergency vehicles at the school and there is expected to be a heavy police presence at the school into the day.

