TORONTO -- The Ontario government will be closing additional workplaces over the weekend and will be shutting down all non-critical industrial construction sites as the province works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Finance Minister Rod Phillips at Queen’s Park on Friday, Premier Doug Ford said the province is acting quickly in order to prevent further deaths due to the virus.

“We are announcing the closure of many more sectors of the economy and I can tell you this was no easy task. I know that businesses are struggling to stay afloat through these rough waters but lives are on the line and we must take this action now.”

Ford added that necessary infrastructure projects like hospitals and transportation will continue, as well residential construction that has already begun.

The closures will be in effect as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

The announcement was made about an hour after provincial officials released modelling that forecasts anywhere between 3,000 and 15,000 COVID-19 deaths in Ontario with the public health measures in place now.

This is a developing news story. More to come.