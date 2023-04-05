More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how

More Ontarians are eligible for the Energy Affordability Program. Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Kingston, Ont. , Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld More Ontarians are eligible for the Energy Affordability Program. Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Kingston, Ont. , Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Antiwar officer from Putin's elite security team defects

On Oct. 14, a Russian engineer named Gleb Karakulov boarded a flight from Kazakhstan to Turkiye with his wife and daughter. He switched off his phone to shut out the crescendo of urgent, enraged messages, said goodbye to his life in Russia and tried to calm his fast-beating heart.

Who is Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA leading the historic criminal case against Trump?

Alvin Bragg, a former New York state and federal prosecutor, drew national attention when he made history as the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's first Black district attorney. Now, he is back in the spotlight after a grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump following a yearslong investigation into the former president's alleged role in a hush money scheme.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton