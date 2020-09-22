TORONTO -- Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case count has risen to numbers unseen since the height of the pandemic in May when more than 500 cases were reported.

Health officials reported 478 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, which is the highest daily total since May 2 when 511 cases were reported.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott reported that 153 of the new cases are in Toronto, 95 are in Peel Region and 90 are in Ottawa.

According to Elliott, more than 32,400 tests for COVID-19 were processed in the last recorded 24-hour period. Back on May 2, 16,305 tests were conducted in the same time period.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…