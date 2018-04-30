

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





At 1:27 p.m. today – exactly one week to the minute that a van plowed into a group of pedestrians along Yonge Street -- residents from Willowdale observed a moment of silence.

The commemoration was held at Mel Lastman Square, in North York, close to the scene where 10 people were killed and 14 were injured in a deadly van attack in North York a week ago.

Residents gathered around a mountain of flowers, candles, and cards placed in the square to remember the victims who lost their lives.

A prayer walk was also held along the stretch of Yonge Street targeted by the driver of the van. The goal of the walk was to “reclaim Yonge Street” and provide support to those who may still be afraid to walk the road on their own. Participants began marching at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue and continued towards Saint George Anglican Church near Churchill Avenue.

“As we walk along Yonge we will reflect on our impressions of what might have occurred and how it affected everyone,” Reverend Leonard Leader of Saint George Anglican Church told CP24.

On April 23, police received numerous calls reporting personal injury collisions on Yonge Street between Finch and Sheppard avenues. Witnesses reported seeing the van “crashing into everything” on a sidewalk on Poyntz Avenue, south of Sheppard Avenue West.

A suspect was taken into custody about seven minutes after officers arrived on scene. A white van was seized.

Police called the attack “deliberate,” but said it did not meet the definition of terrorism.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Police say the suspect will be charged with three more counts of attempted murder at his next court appearance.

The police investigation forced a road closure between Cummer Avenue and Highway 401, and a subway closure at North York Centre Station. Both subway service and the roadways reopened Tuesday evening.

The victims who were killed in the attack were identified Friday by police after what the chief coroner said was a “complex tragedy.” Their ages ranged from 22 to 94 and eight of the ten victims were women.

Sunday evening, thousands of people—including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Toronto Mayor John Tory, and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne—gathered at Mel Lastman Square to participate in a vigil led by a number of religious leaders of multiple faiths.