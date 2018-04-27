

Katherine DeClerq and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have identified the 10 people who were killed when the driver of a white rental van mounted a curb and plowed into unsuspecting pedestrians on a Yonge Street sidewalk Monday afternoon.

Speaking at a news conference Friday at police headquarters, Insp. Bryan Bott of the Toronto police homicide squad said that police know the identification “process has been lengthy and we know frustrating to many involved.”

The victims have been identified as 45-year-old Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 33-year-old Andrea Bradden, 83-year-old Geraldine Brady, 22-year-old So He Chung, 30-year-old Anne Marie D’Amico, 94-year-old Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 22-year-old Ji Hun Kim, 80-year-old Dorothy Sewell, 45-year-old Chul ‘Eddie’ Min Kang, and 85-year-old Munir Abdo Habib Najjar.

Eight of the victims were women and two were men.

Two of the victims—Kim and Najjar—were foreign nationals. Kim was a student from Korea who was studying in Canada and Nahhar was a Jordanian citizen who was visiting his son at the time of the attack. Bradden was from Woodbridge.

Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer told reporters earlier this week that identifying the victims, in some cases, required them to obtain dental or DNA records.

“I think it’s important to remember and remind everyone of the sadness that comes with this tragedy,” he said at the news conference. “This is a very complex tragedy and continues to involve significant steps of investigation and given the events and circumstances, we undertook scientific efforts to confirm and ensure all the proper identifications.”

Huyer said identifying the victims and investigating their deaths has been their number one priority.

Police also revealed the suspect – 25-year-old Alek Minassian of Richmond Hill, Ont. -- will be charged with additional counts of attempted murder at his next court appearance, police said.

Bott said that two more victims have come forward after the original 14 people were identified Wednesday. These victims did not go to the hospital and did not remain at the scene.

Minassian has already been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Police say they have spoken with 170 witnesses to date and have about 100 interviews still to complete. More than 100 photos have been uploaded to the Toronto Police Service web portal.

Police would not reveal specific details of the investigation, but said it did not “meet the threshold” for an act of terrorism.

Authorities say they executed a search warrant at the Richmond Hill home of the accused. Investigators are now looking at the items seized.

Of the 14 people who went to the hospital, two have been released, Bott said.

He could not confirm the condition of the people still in the hospital.

Ryerson University confirmed that one of their staff, chemistry professor Amir Kiumarsi, was one of the 14 injured in the attack. The family of Amaresh Tesfamariam, a 72-year-old nurse, revealed she too was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Van looped back to Yonge Street

Bott confirmed the route the van took on its deadly rampage down Yonge Street.

The driver of the van started moving southbound on Yonge Street near Hendon Avenue, a block away from Finch Avenue. Near McKee Avenue the van started driving southbound in the northbound lanes and mounted the centre median.

The van began travelling on the sidewalk near Park Home Avenue.

Bott said the driver made a left hand turn on to Beecroft Road and continued southbound through Sheppard Avenue West. The driver looped back to Yonge Street and continued driving southbound on the sidewalk.

The driver turned down Poyntz Avenue, where officers found the van 50 meters away from Yonge Street.

Bott said that Toronto police is sharing information with the RCMP.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Messages of sorrow continue to pour in for victims

Many Torontonians have found comfort in visiting the ever-growing memorial at Olive Square, located just steps away from where the attack took place.

Last night, more than 700 congregants from 10 different churches in the Willowdale neighbourohood gathered at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church to pray for the victims.

Close friends of victim Betty Forsyth attended and spoke fondly about the 94-year-old, describing her as “a real delight” and “a colourful character.”

“I think we can say she had a very successful life,” friend Maureen Williams said. “She had lots of friends.”

A friend of victim Anne Marie D’Amico choked back tears when asked about the Invesco employee after the service.

“We’re sending messages of love and courage and we just want to see that peace for you and your family,” the friend said.

As part of the service, the church recreated part of the Olive Square memorial using a poster with the words #TorontoStrong.

A fund with the same name had raised more than $1 million by Friday afternoon.

The city will also host a vigil on Sunday, at 7 p.m., at Mel Lastman Square where thousands are expected to attend.