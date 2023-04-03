Mississauga transit introduces $1/day senior rate, free rides for kids

A Mississauga transit bus is pictured in this file photo. A Mississauga transit bus is pictured in this file photo.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says there will be legal action over media reports that she says are "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory."

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit

A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton