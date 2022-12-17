Mississauga to consider mandating more family-sized units amid condo boom

Condo buildings in Toronto, Ont., on Nov. 21, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg) Condo buildings in Toronto, Ont., on Nov. 21, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton