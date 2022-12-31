Mississauga shooting victim identified by police, suspect charged with first-degree murder

Peel police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a Mississauga park Friday morning and charged a suspect with first-degree murder.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting near Brass Winds Place at approximately 11 a.m. When they arrived, police said, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was located.

Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by police in a news release issued Saturday as 42-year-old Hammad Shaikh.

A suspect was located and taken into custody following the shooting. Police said Farhan Durrani, 34, of Mississauga has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police vehicles are pictured at a park near Brass Winds Place in Mississauga following a fatal shooting Friday, December 30, 2022.

Durrani appeared in a Brampton courtroom on Dec. 31.

Investigators believe the victim and the accused were known to each other and do not believe there are any outstanding suspects, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact 905-453-2121 extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).