Mississauga physician received antisemitic 'death threat': hospital

Trillium Health Partners said one of its staff received an antisemitic death threat on Tuesday, and police are now investigating.

“This threat was targeted towards a team member who identifies as Jewish,” the Mississauga hospital network said in a statement. “Immediate supports and a safety plan were activated to ensure safety for the impacted person and our broader THP community.”

THP noted that threat against the doctor was made on non-hospital work premises.

The hospital has boosted its security presence and said it is continuously working with community partners, including police and other hospitals, on how to assess and respond to all security risks.

“We also have several supports and wellness resources in place for our people, as we always strive to ensure a sense of personal and psychological safety for our teams,” the statement reads.

In a news release Thursday, Peel Regional Police said it is investigating a hate-motivated threat toward a physician affiliated with THP. However, officers did not provide any details about the threat or who made it.

“We have zero tolerance for hate, threats or violence against anyone in our community, and all reported incidents will be investigated to the fullest extent,” Chief of Police Nishan Duraiappah said in a release.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC), a non-profit organization dedicated to Holocaust education and antisemitism programs, said it is "appalled" to learn of the threat.

"During this time of immense turmoil stemming from the Israel-Hamas war, it's painful to witness this extreme surge in antisemitism across the Greater Toronto Area," FSWC CEO Michael Levitt said in a statement.

"It is in times of crisis that we see a resurgence of antisemitism, and this is particularly evident when there's conflict in the Middle East. This latest incident is a reminder that antisemitism continues to fester in our society and must be confronted."

Toronto police said hate crimes have dramatically risen in the city since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, with the daily average of hate-related calls spiking by 132 per cent.

A spokesperson for Peel police said the threat is under investigation, and could not provide any further details.

“THP unequivocally stands against all forms of hate, including this act of anti-Semitism,” the hospital said. “We have zero tolerance for threats of any kind against our staff, professional staff, volunteers, learners, patients, and community. We continue to support and take care of each other during our times of need.”

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).