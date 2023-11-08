Mississauga furniture store suddenly closes its doors without completing orders

Ontario customers who bought mattresses, beds and tables from a Mississauga furniture store said they are shocked and frustrated after the company appears to have closed its doors for good.

NovaBeds, a furniture store established in 2014, is a family business that specializes in mattresses and bedroom furniture.

Customers who pre-ordered thousands of dollars worth of items became concerned when the store didn't return calls, their social media channels went silent, and an online search showed the business as “permanently closed.”

"We bought a bed frame, a headboard and two side tables," said Diane Turner, who drove to the store from Whitby to get information about the $1,400 worth of furniture she purchased in September.

“We got a notification it got delivered last Sunday and we have not been able to contact them since,” she said.

Customers who showed up to the store were met with locked doors and a sign that said "agents for the landlord have taken distress against your goods…for arrears of rent owing.”

Heather Buchner, a customer from Mississauga who drove to the store, was also expecting bedroom furniture to be delivered and was upset to find locked doors.

"I can't really put into words or explain how I feel, because it's just not suitable for on camera," Buchner said.

CTV News Toronto called NovaBeds’ phone number, which is no longer in service, and emailed the company but received an automated response.

A NovaBeds sign is seen in this image.

While the reason behind the apparent closure is unclear, the latest data from Canada’s Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy shows the number of insolvencies, including both bankruptcies and proposals, is on the rise.

According to the Office, the number of consumer insolvencies in September was 15.8 per cent higher year-over-year while the number of business insolvencies increased by 40.4 per cent over the same period of time.

Restaurants Canada also said last week that about half of all Canadian restaurants are currently losing money and many are facing bankruptcy.

While customers of NovaBeds would like their furniture or money back, they're likely to be considered unsecured creditors who are often last to get reimbursed.

It can be difficult to get your money back if a store goes out of business, however, you can file a claim with the bankruptcy trustee.

If you paid by credit card, you might be able to get a chargeback and get a refund that way.