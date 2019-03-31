

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and six others have been injured following a collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

It happened early Sunday morning in the westbound lanes of the highway, near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 6:15 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

Five other people were transported to hospital in stable condition, while a seventh person was injured but refused transport, paramedics said.

According to reports from the scene, two people had to be extricated from vehicles by firefighters.

All westbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed between Erin Mills Parkway and Highway 407 as police investigate the fatal collision.