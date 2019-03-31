Mississauga crash leaves one dead, six injured
The wreckage of a fatal collision is pictured on Highway 403 near Winston Churchill Boulevard Sunday March 31, 2019. (David Ritchie /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 7:27AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 31, 2019 8:07AM EDT
One person is dead and six others have been injured following a collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga.
It happened early Sunday morning in the westbound lanes of the highway, near Winston Churchill Boulevard.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 6:15 a.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.
Five other people were transported to hospital in stable condition, while a seventh person was injured but refused transport, paramedics said.
According to reports from the scene, two people had to be extricated from vehicles by firefighters.
All westbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed between Erin Mills Parkway and Highway 407 as police investigate the fatal collision.