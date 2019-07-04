

Ron Hanlin , CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian was taken from the scene of a Mississauga crash to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street over the noon hour.

The victim is believed to be in her 30s, according to police.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off nearby to accommodate an investigation.