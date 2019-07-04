Mississauga crash leaves female pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on July 4, 2019. (CTV News Toronto / Ron Hanlin)
Ron Hanlin , CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 2:54PM EDT
A female pedestrian was taken from the scene of a Mississauga crash to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street over the noon hour.
The victim is believed to be in her 30s, according to police.
Investigators said the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Roads have been blocked off nearby to accommodate an investigation.