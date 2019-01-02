

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating two industrial accidents at Dofasco plants in Hamilton.

City police say the first occurred at 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.

They say a 23-year-old man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries when the dump-style machine he was driving crashed and tipped over.

Police say the crash caused a diesel spill that Dofasco soon contained.

They say the second accident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a different plant when another truck tipped over.

A 26-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.