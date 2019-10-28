

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Go Transit commuters rode along with a miniature horse Monday morning, that boarded a train to Union Station ahead of the world’s largest indoor agriculture fair.

Little Ben—or Lil’ Ben as he is also known—is in town this week as the official ambassador of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which runs from Friday until Nov. 10.

“We surprised a lot of people on the train when we announced that the ambassador of the fair was on the train,” Charlie Johnstone, the fair’s CEO, said on Monday. “Lots of people were coming down and were taking photos, and some people were even sharing their snacks.”

Little Ben rode along the train from Port Credit Station around 10 a.m. with an entourage. The train was packed with commuters at the time who were also heading to work.

Although mini in size, Little Ben is actually 21 years old and weighs 181 kilograms, according to Metrolinx, which is partnering with the fair this year.

The transit agency said it is the first time a miniature horse has taken their train.

This year's Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will take place at Exhbition Place from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday and Sundays.