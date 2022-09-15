Milton victim in GTHA shooting rampage not expected to survive

An international student injured in Monday’s GTHA shooting rampage in Milton is "not expected to survive," according to Halton police.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah provided an update on the shooting spree Thursday, alongside Halton Regional Police Chief Steve Tanner and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie at Peel Regional Police Headquarters.

Peel police are coordinating the investigation into the rampage, which occurred over three separate jurisdictions: Mississauga, Milton and Hamilton.

Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong and Milton business owner Shakeel Ashraf were killed in the shooting, and three others were injured.

Police said one of those victims who was injured in Milton is not expected to live and a victim in Mississauga suffered life-altering injuries.

The rampage started at around 2:15 p.m. when a gunman approached Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong and fatally shot him while he was having lunch at a Tim Hortons in Mississauga.

The 48-year-old worked for the force for the past 22 years and is survived by his wife, two teenage children and parents.

The suspect then injured a second victim before he fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, police said.

Less than an hour later, police said the suspect drove to an auto body shop in Milton and shot three people.

The shop owner, Shakeel Ashraf, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 38-year-old was a husband and father of two young girls.

Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later located at a cemetery in Hamilton.

He was shot and killed by police officers during an interaction, which is now being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The Canadian Press has identified the suspect as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, who has an extensive criminal record, including robbery, drug trafficking and possession of weapon, according to parole board documents.

A funeral for Ashraf was held in Mississauga on Wednesday and a funeral service for Hong is currently being planned.