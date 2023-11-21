TORONTO
Toronto

    • Millions of illegal cigarettes seized from truck in Ontario

    OPP seized millions of illegal cigarettes from a truck near Bronte, Ont. (OPP) OPP seized millions of illegal cigarettes from a truck near Bronte, Ont. (OPP)

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized more than nine million illegal cigarettes following an investigation by the Ministry of Finance.

    OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that officers in Burlington were asked to assist with a traffic stop on Highway 407 near Bronte, Ont.

    A transport truck carrying about 9.1 million cigarettes was stopped and the contraband seized.

    A 60-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco in connection with the investigation.

    The charge has not been proven in court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News