

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Metrolinx has withdrawn its application to close a portion of Bathurst Street for a seven-month period to accommodate Eglinton Crosstown construction amid concerns brought forth by residents and local businesses.

In December, the provincial transit agency announced a proposal to close Bathurst Street near Eglinton Avenue in order to complete construction of Forest Hill Station.

The road closure would have shorten the construction of the station by about three months, Metrolinx said.

The closure was postponed after residents and businesses brought forth concerns to city council. There are already partial road closures in effect in the area, with the intersection reduced to one lane in either direction.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Metrolinx said that it has decided “not to pursue the proposal to close Bathurst Street.”

“We acknowledge we could have done a better job engaging the community and the councillors. While closing Bathurst Street would have accelerated construction of Forest Hill Station by three months, we understand the community did not feel this benefit outweighed the impacts on area residents and business owners,” the statement read.

“We know that construction can be disruptive and we will continue to work very hard with Crosslinx to minimize the impacts. Metrolinx and Crosslinx will continue to communicate with and engage the local community and elected representatives on all construction activities pertaining to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.”

Metrolinx said that a town hall scheduled for Wednesday evening in order to give residents an opportunity to voice their concerns will still take place.