

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A town hall meeting is being held on Wednesday for residents living in the city’s Forest Hill neighbourhood who may be impacted by the latest Eglinton Crosstown road closures.

Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency responsible for the Crosstown, said they were closing Bathurst Street near Eglinton Avenue for a seven-month period due to construction of the Forest Hill Subway Station, one of 25 planned stops along the 19-kilometre light-rail line.

Metrolinx said the closure would shorten the construction of the station by about three months.

After concern was brought forth to city council, Metrolinx agreed to postpone the road closure and hold a town hall meeting in order to receive input from residents in the area.

In a notice posted to his website on Jan. 3, city councilor Josh Matlow said that he was “surprised” and “frankly upset” by the original announcement. He also said there was no evidence that the road closures would speed up the final Eglinton Crosstown completion date.

“There are significant concerns about the bus detours, and traffic infiltration into neighbourhoods this closure could cause, further exacerbating the situation residents are already living with every day,” he said in the statement.

“However, Metrolinx/Crosslinx still want to proceed with a closure this year. We have confirmed that they must hold a full and complete public consultation with the residents in our community as I believe consultation should come before, not after, announcements of a decision.”

The area of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue has been experiencing overnight road closures while construction takes place on the underground station. According to the Eglinton Crosstown website, the intersection will undergo a new overnight partial closure in mid-January.

Traffic on Bathurst Street will be shifted to the east side of the road while cars driving on Eglinton will remain on the south. The closure will begin around 9 p.m. each day.

The website says the overnight traffic change will be in place for three weeks, “followed by another traffic change at the intersection in early February 2019.”