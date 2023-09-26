Metrolinx to give an update on construction of Eglinton Crosstown LRT tomorrow

Metrolinx will provide an update on the construction of the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit tomorrow.

A media advisory released Tuesday said that Metrolinx CEO Phil Vester and Phil Taberner, the project's vice president, are expected to speak at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Last month, Vester said he would announce a tentative opening date for the transit project by the end of the summer.

"There's been a huge amount of work to figure out what a credible schedule looks like," he said on Aug. 10.

"(I'm) keen to give you by the end of the summer a clear indication of when that Line 5 would be in service."

At that time, Vester noted that instead of a specific opening date, he would reveal a range of dates, saying it was still impossible to provide that as the line was still in the testing and commissioning phase.

Construction on the $5.5 billion transit project began in 2011 and was scheduled to open in 2020.

However, opening day for the future TTC Line 5 has been pushed back due to several issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems.

CTV News Toronto will stream the news conference live.