    • Metrolinx to give an update on construction of Eglinton Crosstown LRT tomorrow

    Metrolinx will provide an update on the construction of the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit tomorrow.

    A media advisory released Tuesday said that Metrolinx CEO Phil Vester and Phil Taberner, the project's vice president, are expected to speak at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Last month, Vester said he would announce a tentative opening date for the transit project by the end of the summer.

    "There's been a huge amount of work to figure out what a credible schedule looks like," he said on Aug. 10.

    "(I'm) keen to give you by the end of the summer a clear indication of when that Line 5 would be in service."

    At that time, Vester noted that instead of a specific opening date, he would reveal a range of dates, saying it was still impossible to provide that as the line was still in the testing and commissioning phase.

    Construction on the $5.5 billion transit project began in 2011 and was scheduled to open in 2020.

    However, opening day for the future TTC Line 5 has been pushed back due to several issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems.

    CTV News Toronto will stream the news conference live.

    OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign

    Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.

