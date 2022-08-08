Metrolinx cancels GO Train trips amid staffing shortages
Metrolinx cancelled a number of GO Train trips Monday and says more cancellations are possible this week amid staffing shortages.
On its website, Metrolinx attributed the cancellations to staff illnesses and issued an apology.
“We are sorry to advise that due to staff illnesses we will need to cancel some train trips this week,” the company said in a statement. “Please check the service updates page before travelling, check the departure boards at your station, or follow our GO bus and train line Twitter handles for the status of your trip.”
Monday’s cancellations include:
- The Oshawa GO 07:55 - Union Station 08:55
- The Kitchener GO 07:15 - Union Station 08:58
While Metrolinx has not provided information on closures past Monday, they say the possibility of cancellations will be ongoing throughout the week.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan
China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade.
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
Forest fire has been burning for close to two weeks in central Newfoundland
A state of emergency remains in place for central Newfoundland, as well as a provincewide outdoor fire ban, as a long-burning forest fire continues to grow.
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
Hope for 'significant change' in all of sports following Hockey Canada board chair's resignation: lawyer
The recent resignation of Hockey Canada's board chair could be a sign of further departures to come, says Simona Jellinek, a sexual abuse and assault lawyer.
Heat warnings still in place for several provinces across the country
Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.
Summer of heat waves: A list of some temperature records broken in Canada this year
Canada's summer of heat waves continues this weekend, with warnings issued in four provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the heat records broken already this year in Canada.
Montreal
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Suspect apprehended after man found dead at bottom of stairs in Montreal
A suspect has been apprehended by Montreal police (SPVM) following the death of a 37-year-old man, who appears to have fallen down a flight of stairs.
-
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
London
-
Heat warning remains in effect Monday: Environment Canada
Most of southwestern Ontario remains under a heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex Monday.
-
Here are 5 things to keep an eye out for as Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park
Here's what you need to know as Ontario's politicians return to Queen's Park.
-
GO Transit workers vote 93 per cent in favour of strike if no deal is reached
The union representing 2,200 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals says their members have voted 93 per cent in favour of going on strike if necessary.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo-Wellington remains under heat warning
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties.
-
Old Marina fire, Elora storm, real estate prices: Top stories of the week
The aftermath of the Old Marina Restaurant fire, a storm that tore through Elora, and the continued decreased of real estate prices in Waterloo Region round out the top stories of the week.
-
Metrolinx cancels GO Train trips amid staffing shortages
Metrolinx cancelled a number of GO Train trips Monday and says more cancellations are possible this week amid staffing shortages.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
-
U.S. sheriff stocking county's schools with AR-15 rifles
When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter.
-
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Chiarelli promises property tax freeze in first year if elected mayor of Ottawa
Bob Chiarelli is promising to freeze property taxes and fees in the first year of his mandate if elected mayor of Ottawa this fall, saying he believes efficiencies can be found in the city's multi-billion dollar budget to cover costs.
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Ottawa could see additional 50 mm of rain by Monday night
A rainfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning the capital could see an additional 50 mm of rain by Monday night.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Bus trip cancellations expected to continue this week, OC Transpo warns
OC Transpo is advising customers to prepare for more bus trip cancellations today and this week, as the transit service deals with a staffing shortage caused by summer vacations and sick leave absences.
Windsor
-
Heat warning continues for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Monday
A heat warning has been extended for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Monday.
-
Here are 5 things to keep an eye out for as Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park
Here's what you need to know as Ontario's politicians return to Queen's Park.
-
Motorcyclist deceased after crashing into tree: Chatham-Kent police
A motorcyclist has died following a collision late Saturday night in Orford Township, Ont.
Barrie
-
Large explosive barn fire in Essa Township kills livestock
More than 60 cows were killed in a fire that broke out at a barn in Essa Township on Sunday afternoon.
-
Barrie residents beat the heat under Environment Canada warning
As the second day of a heat-warning continued for much of southern Ontario, many Barrie residents were looking to stay cool.
-
Police recover body from lake in Georgian Bay Township
The multi-day search for a missing man in Georgian Bay Township has ended.
Atlantic
-
Forest fire has been burning for close to two weeks in central Newfoundland
A state of emergency remains in place for central Newfoundland, as well as a provincewide outdoor fire ban, as a long-burning forest fire continues to grow.
-
Long-time Liberal MLA offers up seat to new Liberal leader Susan Holt
One of the longest serving MLA’s currently in the New Brunswick legislature says he was the one to offer new Liberal leader Susan Holt his seat should she choose to run in a by-election before the next provincial election.
-
Man, 72, disappears while travelling home to Quebec from New Brunswick: police
According to police, Lucien Dubois was last seen leaving a residence on Boom Road in his vehicle Friday. He was later reported missing Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
-
2 homes in northeast Calgary damaged in fire
Calgary firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire in a northeast community on Sunday and officials say two homes were damaged.
-
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
-
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
Winnipeg
-
'I want to move out': Police investigate River East shooting
Winnipeg Police are looking into a reported shooting early Sunday morning in River East.
-
Mosquito trap counts high in Winnipeg as city begins fogging
A city-wide average of 88 mosquitoes per trap on Saturday is prompting the City of Winnipeg to start fogging for adults.
-
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
Vancouver
-
'Angry and insulted': B.C. nurse speaks out after workplace assault, racist remark
A nurse working in one of B.C.'s short-staffed hospitals is speaking out after she says she was assaulted by a patient who made a racist remark.
-
West Vancouver fire engulfs home, prompts road closure on major route
Smoke from a fire that engulfed a home in West Vancouver could be seen from kilometres away Sunday afternoon, as crews closed a major road to fight the blaze.
-
'We just want to go home': Evacuee overwhelmed as wildfire spreads in B.C.'s south Okanagan
Marty Marchand is one of the hundreds of Olalla, B.C. residents who were ordered to leave their homes this week because of the aggressive, out-of-control Keremeos Creek wildfire.
Edmonton
-
No Stanley Cup? No problem. Canadiens fan makes near-exact replica using 3D printer
The Montreal Canadiens haven't brought the Stanley Cup home since 1993 -- but a very convincing replica is sitting in a garage in Boisbriand, Que., about 35 km northwest of Montreal.
-
Province promises cash to relocate Athabasca University staff
Alberta’s Advanced Education minister says he is willing to help Athabasca University with whatever it wants – including money – to relocate 500 employees to the small town that's the school's namesake, but says the school has not stepped up.
-
Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation
Edmonton police are investigating after a woman died and a second person was injured following an incident in northeast Edmonton Saturday.