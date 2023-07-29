Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores

The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.

Unifor National president Lana Payne says some 3,700 employees who walked off the job today can no longer rely on their Metro paycheques to support themselves and their families.

She adds most grocery store jobs across Canada are now part-time roles, adding workers in the industry are fighting for both greater stability and a share of the billions in profits the largest grocery retailers have netted in recent months.

Members of Unifor Local 414 voted to launch strike action just after midnight, and picket lines at the 27 affected store locations went up as of 8 a.m.

A Metro grocery store is seen in Toronto, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Union members walked off the job after rejecting a tentative labour agreement reached last week.

Unifor says stores affected by the strike will be closed and include those in Toronto and its suburbs, Brantford, Orangeville, Milton, Oakville, Brampton and Mississauga.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.