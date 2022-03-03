Mental health centre to be built in Ontario for first responders

A paramedic pushes a gurney outside Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press) A paramedic pushes a gurney outside Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians

The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners, subjecting them to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid to Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a media availability to discuss Canadian sanctions on Russia, as Russia continues to invade Ukraine, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton