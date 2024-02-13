McMann registers first NHL hat trick, short-handed Leafs beat Blues 4-1
Bobby McMann registered the first hat trick of his NHL career as the short-handed Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Tuesday.
William Nylander had the other goal for Toronto (27-16-8). Ilya Samsonov made 14 saves.
The NHL's department of player safety announced shortly before the opening faceoff it had suspended Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ridly Greig following the Ottawa centre's slapshot empty-net goal in the dying seconds of the Senators' 5-3 victory Saturday.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Already without their minute-munching No. 1 blueliner, the Leafs also hit the Scotiabank Arena ice without star forwards Mitch Marner and John Tavares, who were ruled out just before warm-ups due to illness.
Alexey Toropchenko replied for St. Louis (28-22-2), which entered 7-1-0 over its last eight games, including Sunday's 7-2 demolition of the Montreal Canadiens.
Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots in defeat.
Toronto — 14-2-1 without Rielly in 2023-24 — opened the scoring at 5:33 of the first period when McMann fought off Blues captain Brayden Schenn along the boards before driving to Binnington's crease and stuffing home his third goal of the season.
Down about US$30 million in salary cap space with Rielly, Marner and Tavares sidelined, the Leafs doubled their lead at 16:25 when Nylander's pass hit the stick of St. Louis rookie defenceman Matthew Kessel and fluttered past a helpless Binnington for the winger's 26th.
The Blues got the game's first power play early in the second, but Toronto winger Noah Gregor had the best chance on a breakaway that the St. Louis goaltender turned aside with his blocker.
The visitors cut the deficit to 2-1 at 5:36 when Toropchenko tipped in his ninth. Kessel picked up the secondary assist for the blueliner's first NHL point in his 19th game.
Without a goal in straight 17 contests entering play, Leafs winger Tyler Bertuzzi hit the post moments later after getting stopped on a first-period break.
Elevated to Toronto's top man-advantage unit with Marner and Tavares sick, Bertuzzi fed Max Domi in tight on the Leafs' first chance, but Binnington was there to make the save.
Bertuzzi then missed the net from the slot on a third-period power play, but McMann scored his second of the evening — and fourth overall to double his career total — at 8:02 when he collected a loose puck and roofed a shot upstairs on a night where the Leafs needed their depth players to step up.
The 27-year-old winger playing his 37th NHL game then completed the hat trick with 1:39 left in regulation when his clearing attempt off the boards in the defensive zone found the Blues' empty net at the other end with a weight that would make any curler smile.
SOO CONNECTION
Blues head coach Drew Bannister followed Leafs counterpart Sheldon Keefe behind the bench of the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds following the latter's hire by the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies in 2015.
KAMPF, GIORDANO RETURN
Leafs centre David Kampf and defenceman Mark Giordano returned to the lineup after recovering from undisclosed injuries. Kampf missed three games last week, while Giordano sat out Saturday's loss.
Apart from the absences of Marner and Tavares, Keefe announced before the game blueliner Conor Timmins (mononucleosis) is out indefinitely. Toronto goaltender Martin Jones sat out with an undisclosed injury.
Marlies netminder Dennis Hildeby and forward Alex Steeves were both was called up on an emergency basis.
UP NEXT
Leafs: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.
Blues: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas
A car crashed into a Texas hospital's emergency room Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.
Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
Negotiations break down between Sask. government, teachers
Talks between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation and the provincial government have broken down, according to video updates posted by both sides Tuesday evening.
Police confirm identity of 101st victim of huge Maui wildfire
The death toll from the wildfire that destroyed the historic Hawaii town of Lahaina in August rose to 101 on Tuesday after Maui police confirmed the identity of one new victim, a 76-year-old man.
U.S. House impeaches Alejandro Mayorkas, first cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years
The House, by a narrow margin, has voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
-
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
-
Quebec school officials warning parents about disturbing TikTok challenge
School officials in Quebec are warning parents about a disturbing challenge circulating on social media that incites youth to take their own lives in a bid to receive flowers on Valentine's Day.
London
-
Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
Latest production at the Grand Theatre takes comedic look at death
The latest production at the Grand Theatre in London is taking a comedic and heart-warming look at a hot-button issue in our society — medically-assisted death.
-
School boards in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton to keep students away on day of April eclipse
The English public and Catholic school boards in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton will be rescheduling a P.D. Day to avoid “direct safety concerns” associated with students and bus drivers being on the road during the April solar eclipse.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener tenants get eviction notices, advocacy group says owner has done it before
A tenant’s rights advocacy group is voicing its concern about evictions at a large Kitchener apartment building.
-
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
More school boards changing PA Days ahead of solar eclipse
The Upper Grand District School Board and the Wellington Catholic District School Board announced the PA Day initially scheduled for April 19 will be moved up to coincide with the solar eclipse.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
-
Sudbury police: Michael Vagnini found by property owner
The owner of a seasonal camp discovered the remains of Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Ottawa
-
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
-
Trenton woman out hundreds of dollars after ticket scam
Anna Maria MacDonald spent months saving up before splurging on Ottawa Senators tickets for her husband, daughter, son and grandson for Christmas.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Windsor
-
Could some one-way streets in downtown Windsor be changed to two-ways?
A requested report to examine the elimination of one-way streets in downtown Windsor is being applauded by some residents and businesses alike.
-
School boards in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton to keep students away on day of April eclipse
The English public and Catholic school boards in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton will be rescheduling a P.D. Day to avoid “direct safety concerns” associated with students and bus drivers being on the road during the April solar eclipse.
-
'We’re focusing on friendship:' Windsor Public Library to host anti-Valentine’s Day event
If you don't have a date heading into Valentine's Day, that is no problem for officials at the Windsor Public Library — where an ‘anti-Valentine’s Day’ event is set to take place inside the Central branch Wednesday evening.
Barrie
-
Officers make unusual discovery while investigating break-in at Barrie home
Barrie police say officers made an unusual discovery while investigating an alleged break-in at a home on Monday evening.
-
Emotional testimony unfolds at trial of Aurora, Ont. man accused of killing his wife
An emotional Louie Goziotis returned to the witness stand at the murder trial of John Sedo on Tuesday, recounting the frantic efforts made to find his sister, Helen Sedo, following her disappearance in July 2020 and what he perceived as delay tactics by his brother-in-law.
-
Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from water in Georgian Bay Township
Provincial police launched a sudden death investigation after an individual was found in Go Home River in the Township of Georgian Bay.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP officer allegedly took, shared intimate images of male in custody: SiRT
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a report that an on-duty RCMP officer in Sussex, N.B., shared intimate images of a male in custody.
-
Better luck next time, Cupid: Dal prof says Valentine’s Day could be chance to re-evaluate relationships
A Dalhousie University professor suggests that Valentine's Day may be a chance for couples to reconsider, reflect on, and perhaps end their relationships.
-
Changing weather could be the reason for double weekend seal rescues
It’s pupping season for grey seals in the Northumberland Strait. Normally that would happen on the ice. Baby seals can’t swim, so they need to be born on a solid surface.
Calgary
-
Parks Canada more than halfway through creating wildfire safety barrier
There's a big logging operation underway just west of Lake Louise. Parks Canada is a little past halfway through creating a safety barrier meant to stop wildfires from going too far and to give fire crews a place to stand and fight.
-
2-alarm fire destroys northwest Calgary restaurant
Officials are looking into the cause of a fire that tore through a northwest Calgary restaurant on Monday night.
-
Construction headaches continue for Marda Loop business owners
Business owners in the southwest Calgary community of Marda Loop are pleading with the city for financial relief following months of construction delays that are leading to drastic revenue losses.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused in killings of five family members had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
Hydro CEO out after rift with minister
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
-
'We want you to come home': Family puts out plea to help find missing man
The family of a missing man put a plea out to the public Tuesday in hopes they will be able to find him.
Vancouver
-
Thousands sign petition demanding change to B.C. wildfire response
Thousands of British Columbians have signed a petition urging the province to make changes to its wildfire response plan.
-
Fit at 95: Langley senior still hitting the gym
Have your fitness goals for 2024 already fallen by the wayside? Need a little inspiration? Meet Bob.
-
Suspect with 'likely' burn injuries sought after explosion at B.C. motel, RCMP say
One suspect was arrested and another remains on the loose after an explosion erupted at a motel in B.C.'s West Kootenay region over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
-
'We were blindsided': Edmonton seeking $82M in damages from U.S. company over electric buses
The city is seeking more than $82 million in damages from vehicle manufacturer Proterra in regards to a contract for electric buses.
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.