Mayoral candidates vie for second place as Olivia Chow maintains lead

Four Toronto mayoral candidates are battling to be frontrunner Olivia Chow’s runner-up, a new poll from Mainstreet Research has revealed.

As of Friday, if the election were held today, 31 per cent of decided voters would vote for Chow. Meanwhile, four runners-up are polling similarly and within the poll’s margin of error, with Ana Bailao at 14 per cent, Mark Saunders at 13 per cent, Josh Matlow at 12 per cent and Anthony Furey at 11 per cent.

Mitzie Hunter, Chloe Brown and Brad Bradford have each held onto 6 per cent, 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Mainstreet Research conducted this poll on Thursday with a sample size of 899 adults in Toronto. Respondents were interviewed over the phone. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 3.3 per cent at the 95 per cent confidence level.

These results follow a heated debate between seven of the election’s frontrunners on Thursday night. The format for the final televised debate before Election Day saw candidates face off on various topics one-on-one before the floor was opened up to wider debate on each question.

Ana Bailao, Brad Bradford, Olivia Chow, Anthony Furey, Mitzie Hunter, Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders took part. They squared off on housing and affordability, homelessness and encampments, transit and safety on the TTC, crime and policing, gridlock, property taxes and city services, and livability and the state of the city.

There are 10 days left until election day on June 26.

With files from Joshua Freeman