A massive fire that broke out in an apartment building in North York has spread to multiple floors.

Fire crews were called to the apartment building in the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West area just after 5:30 p.m. Emergency services said that the now five-alarm blaze has extended to multiple floors.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said a number of people have been rescued from the apartment building.

Pegg said many residents are still in their units and should call 911 if they see smoke or flames.

Paramedics say that one patient was transported to hospital in serious condition. Paramedics have assessed at least four other patients on scene.

"We have a long night ahead of us," Pegg said. "We are still battling significant heavy fire."

Pegg said the fire is currently active on multiple floors of the building.

It's not yet clear what unit the fire started in.

Anyone inside the building with smoke or fire visible from where they are - call 9-1-1 and crews will come to you. @Toronto_Fire — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) November 15, 2019

35B Jane and 935 Jane Express: No service between York Gt Blvd and Hullmar Dr due to a fire. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 15, 2019

Roads in the area are closed. The TTC is sending shelter buses to the area for those people evacuated.

More to come.