Markham home shot at in broad daylight for third time in a month

Police say that a home in Markham has been shot at in broad daylight for the third time in a month.

The latest incident happened on Tuesday at the residence on Solace Road, near Castlemore Avenue.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to that area at 1:10 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

At the scene, officers found a house that had been struck by multiple bullets.

Police said that video surveillance shows a light grey SUV parking on a nearby street after circling the area. They said that a suspect approached the home on foot and fired a gun from the road. They then returned to the vehicle and left the area, police said.

No injuries were reported.

“Forensic evidence has been recovered from the scene that may assist in identifying of any involved parties,” YRP indicated in a news release.

The suspect is described as a brown male who is about five-foot-nine to six-foot-one in height. He was last seen wearing a black, soccer-style warm-up suit with white writing on the left arm and leg and a thick white stripe on the right arm and leg, black running shoes, a black hat, and a black face mask.

The suspect vehicle is a light grey or metallic blue Nissan Rogue with dark-tinted windows and silver-spoked rims.

Two similar incidents occurred at this same address on February 28 and March 8. In each case, different suspect vehicles and suspect descriptions were reported. Police have released surveillance videos from both of those incidents.

Police previously said they believe that the home was targeted, but they did not say why.