Marit Stiles set to officially take over as Ontario NDP leader
Marit Stiles is expected to be confirmed as the new leader of the Ontario NDP today.
Stiles, who has been a New Democrat member of provincial parliament since 2018, was the only person to run for the leadership.
The party is set to officially announce her as its new leader at an event today in downtown Toronto.
Stiles represents the Toronto riding of Davenport, served for years as the party's education critic, and has previously been a school trustee and president of the federal NDP.
She has said her focus after being elected leader will be on defeating Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford in the next provincial election, which is expected to take place in 2026.
Longtime New Democrat Peter Tabuns has served as interim leader since former leader Andrea Horwath announced her resignation on provincial election night last June.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2023.
