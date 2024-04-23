Marineland transitioning to new ownership ahead of 2024 season
Marineland is transitioning to new ownership ahead of its 2024 season, the park has confirmed
In a statement to CTV News Toronto on Monday, a spokesperson for the Niagara Falls aquarium and amusement park said it was not yet under new ownership but that a transition is underway.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“As Marineland prepares for a strategic evolution and redevelopment plan that will occur under new ownership, the park will be focusing on core attractions and experiences this season, and offering guests a substantial discount on admission, to recognize decades of community support for Marineland and John and Marie Holer,” the statement read. Who dat?
“While Marineland now looks with promise to a new future, we thank our guests, employees, and community for their continuing support as we complete this necessary evolution," it continued,
The facility opens for the season on June 28. After that, the park will operate seven days a week through Labour Day weekend.
Two months after the deaths of 14 whales and a dolphin at Marineland came to light, Ontario has refused to make public any steps taken to improve animal safety at the park, as critics demand action and transparency. A dolphin jumps out of the water as it performs during a show at Marineland amusement park in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
In the last five years, 17 whales, one dolphin, one harbour seal, one grey seal and two California sea lions have died at the facility, according to the province.
Three other belugas from Marineland also died after they were sold to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut in 2021. Mystic said the two of those deaths were due to pre-existing conditions.
Since 2020, the park has been under investigation by Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor. The ministry has since declared the facility's animals in distress due to poor water conditions.
In a statement released last month, following the deaths of two belugas, Marineland said independent necropsies confirmed the whales died from torsion, or an abnormal twisting of the stomach.
"All the whales are under constant weekly supervision and oversight by the government regulator and cared for daily by in-house vets and numerous external consultants," the statement said.
"The reality is that all animals eventually die from one cause or another whether in the wild or captivity."
Last month, Marineland was found guilty under the province’s animal cruelty laws over its care of three young black bears. The park kept three bears in cramped quarters with little access to water and no climbing structures. Sentencing in the matter is set for August.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctors ask Liberal government to reconsider capital gains tax change
The Canadian Medical Association is asking the federal government to reconsider its proposed changes to capital gains taxation, arguing it will affect doctors' retirement savings.
Keeping these exotic pets is 'cruel' and 'dangerous,' Canadian animal advocates say
Canadian pet owners are finding companionship beyond dogs and cats. Tigers, alligators, scorpions and tarantulas are among some of the exotic pets they are keeping in private homes, which pose risks to public safety and animal welfare, advocates say.
Prince William and wife Kate thank public for birthday messages for son Louis
Prince William and his wife Kate thanked the public for their messages which had been sent to mark the sixth birthday of their youngest son Louis on Tuesday.
She was the closest she'd ever been to meeting her biological father. Then life dealt her a blow
Anne Marie Cavner was the closest she'd ever been to meeting her biological father, but then life dealt her a blow. From an unexpected loss to a host of new relationships, a DNA test changed her life, and she doesn't regret a thing.
How quietly promised law changes in the 2024 federal budget could impact your day-to-day life
The 2024 federal budget released last week includes numerous big spending promises that have garnered headlines. But, tucked into the 416-page document are also series of smaller items, such as promising to amend the law regarding infant formula and to force banks to label government rebates, that you may have missed.
Which foods have the most plastics? You may be surprised
'How much plastic will you have for dinner, sir? And you, ma'am?' While that may seem like a line from a satirical skit on Saturday Night Live, research is showing it's much too close to reality.
'Catch-and-kill' strategy to be a focus as testimony resumes in Trump hush money case
A veteran tabloid publisher was expected to return to the witness stand Tuesday in Donald Trump's historic hush money trial.
Quebec farmers have been protesting since December. Is anyone listening?
Upset about high interest rates, growing paperwork and heavy regulatory burdens, protesting farmers have become a familiar sight across Quebec since December.
South Korean sentenced to 14 months in jail for killing 76 cats
South Korean man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for killing 76 cats in one of the country's most gruesome cases of animal cruelty in recent years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Five more Quebec hospitals to offer at-home care services
Over the next few months, Quebec is expected to roll out home care services in five hospitals as part of a measure to allow patients to receive treatment at home while under the supervision of a medical team.
-
4 vehicles set ablaze in Montreal garage parking lot
Montreal police are investigating after four vehicles were set on fire Monday night.
-
Quebec farmers have been protesting since December. Is anyone listening?
Upset about high interest rates, growing paperwork and heavy regulatory burdens, protesting farmers have become a familiar sight across Quebec since December.
Ottawa
-
3 children injured after truck and school bus collide in Russell, Ont.
Three children and a driver were taken to hospital after a school bus and a truck collided on Route 400 in Russell, Ont.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Pembroke, Ont. hospital anticipating doctor shortages this spring and summer
The Pembroke Regional Hospital says it is expecting longer wait times this spring and summer because of anticipated physician shortages.
-
Claridge Home proposes 'Landmark Building' in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood
An Ottawa developer has unveiled plans to build a 'Landmark Building', with a public space, in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood, across the street from the Canadian Museum of Nature.
Northern Ontario
-
Mobility scooter burst into flames in northern Ontario
It was a scary sight in northern Ontario Monday morning after an electric mobility scooter caught on fire.
-
Man responsible for northern Ont. crash that killed woman days before her wedding fined $5K
It was a sad scene at Tom Davies Square in Sudbury on Monday morning, where a man was being sentenced for a crash that killed a North Bay woman who was driving to her wedding shower.
-
Inspection blitz takes 130 CMVs off the road, northern Ont. police say
Hundreds of drivers were charged in a recent three-day commercial motor vehicle blitz conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police and Ministry of Transportation.
Kitchener
-
Serious collision in Kitchener leads to critical injuries
Ornge Air Ambulance says one person has critical injuries after a serious crash in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Victoria Street South in Kitchener.
-
Man knows who has stolen laptop but can't get it back
A Kitchener man who forgot his laptop on a bus in January says he’s now being asked to pay $750 to get it back from whoever has the device.
-
Suspect in Brantford double shooting knocked on stranger’s door to turn himself in
Brantford police say one person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Brantford Sunday night.
London
-
Car fire on Highway 401 sends one person to hospital
The Dutton/Dunwich Fire Department responded to the scene near mile marker 142 between Currie Road and Iona Road, after the vehicle caught fire.
-
Byron’s colony of rare bank swallows facing new threat
Council is be urged to ensure that a plan to redevelop the Byron Gravel Pit also maintains a summer home for its long-time residents — a colony of bank swallows.
-
Missing Clinton man with Down syndrome found by 'Project Lifesaver'
Brian Gray-Hicks likes to be active, and goes for daily walks near his home in Clinton.
Windsor
-
No injuries after multi-vehicle crash on residential street in Windsor
Just before 5 a.m., police were called to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash between on Bruce Avenue between Giles Boulevard and Clinton Street.
-
Car fire on Highway 401 sends one person to hospital
The Dutton/Dunwich Fire Department responded to the scene near mile marker 142 between Currie Road and Iona Road, after the vehicle caught fire.
-
Annual crime stats reported in Windsor
Windsor councillors have received an annual report from the Windsor Police Service. According to the report, 554 firearms were seized by officers last year — an increase from the year prior.
Barrie
-
The man who gave us 'Carefree Highway' has a street of his own
Orillia council authorized a bylaw to rename Centennial Drive Lightfoot Drive at its meeting on Monday.
-
Meth, cocaine and fentanyl seized in drug bust in Orangeville.
Provincial police executed a search warrant at a home in Orangeville on Fourth Avenue on Friday.
-
Federal offender frequents Barrie, Midland, Thunder Bay areas: R.O.P.E. Squad
Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad requesting the public's help in locating a federal offender.
Winnipeg
-
'Never seen this before': Homes in Manitoba community damaged by ice wall
Homeowners in a Manitoba community are cleaning up after being impacted by a natural phenomenon last week.
-
'It's bittersweet': Popular St. Boniface restaurant set to close its doors
Marion Street Eatery is set to close its doors for good after over a decade serving up steaming plates of eggs benedict, grilled cheese and brisket hash.
-
Manitoba could soon end ban of growing recreational cannabis at home
People in Manitoba could soon be able to grow recreational cannabis in their homes.
Atlantic
-
People on Halifax Peninsula told to close windows following structure fire
People living on the Halifax Peninsula are being told to close their windows and shut off their air exchangers following a structure fire in the north end of the city Tuesday morning.
-
Youth dead, two suspects in custody following incident near Halifax Shopping Centre: police
A male youth has died after an incident near the Halifax Shopping Centre on Monday.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after N.S. car crash
Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in New Germany, N.S., on Sunday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
-
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
Edmonton
-
Fire engulfs old Edmonton municipal airport hangar
A historical hangar at the former Edmonton municipal airport beside the NAIT main campus was on fire Monday night.
-
Hyman, McDavid lead Oilers to 7-4 playoff win over Kings
For once the Edmonton Oilers won’t have to dig themselves out of a hole to start the NHL playoffs.
-
Wildfire leads to evacuation order for Cold Lake First Nations
An evacuation order was issued on Monday afternoon for homes in the area of Cold Lake First Nation.
Calgary
-
Residential school survivor leads class-action lawsuit against Catholic Church, priest
Monday, a judge ruled a proposed class-action lawsuit can go forward despite efforts from lawyers representing the archdiocese of Edmonton and a religious order to have it struck down.
-
Suspect in deadly Calgary shooting has 'Edmonton ties': police
Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted after a deadly shooting in the community of Shawnessy last month.
-
Calgarians to weigh in on rezoning during largest hearing in city history
The largest public hearing in the city’s history is set to get underway Monday morning.
Regina
-
One year after fatal collision, Regina council has final say on lower speed limit in Cathedral
Regina city councillors are set to consider lowering the speed limit in the Cathedral neighbourhood to 30 kilometres per hour on Wednesday.
-
Sask. NDP leader combats claims of carbon tax support following Ottawa visit
Members of the Sask. Party claim a recent trip by the leader of the opposition reveals her party's secret support for the federal carbon tax.
-
Sask. NDP call for education minister's firing, premier reconfirms confidence
The Saskatchewan NDP are calling for the resignation or firing of Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill, saying he lied about apologizing for comments he made to a mother whose daughter died.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. broker says halal mortgages are not a new concept in Canada
A Saskatoon mortgage broker says the federal government’s move to help Muslim Canadians get into the housing market by promoting halal mortgages is not such a radical idea — it’s helping families buy their first home without breaking their faith.
-
Sask. driver caught using vice grips in place of steering wheel
A driver caught using vice grips in place of a steering wheel was ticketed Wednesday after being stopped by police on a rural road.
-
Saskatchewan Rush look to 'better mentality next year' as they miss playoffs again
The Saskatchewan Rush are absent from the National Lacrosse League playoffs for a third straight season, a difficult end to an postseason push born out of a rocky start.
Vancouver
-
Director of B.C. massage school must pay $12K after asking client to 'certify' he's not Muslim
The director of a B.C. massage school has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars for discriminatory comments she made to a Muslim man who wanted to book a treatment.
-
'Trying not to die': Tourism operators face heavy debt, even as business roars back
Tourism has come roaring back from pandemic lows, but operators say the sector has yet to reach pre-COVID levels and debt remains a hefty burden for thousands of small businesses across the country.
-
Calls grow louder for changes to decriminalization in B.C.
Backlash to decriminalization dominated question period Monday in the B.C. legislature, with the Official Opposition BC United and BC Conservatives calling for the province to end the three-year pilot project.
Vancouver Island
-
Police release details about suspect vehicle after fatal B.C. hit-and-run crash
Mounties searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman on Vancouver Island last week released new details about the suspect vehicle Monday.
-
Director of B.C. massage school must pay $12K after asking client to 'certify' he's not Muslim
The director of a B.C. massage school has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars for discriminatory comments she made to a Muslim man who wanted to book a treatment.
-
'Trying not to die': Tourism operators face heavy debt, even as business roars back
Tourism has come roaring back from pandemic lows, but operators say the sector has yet to reach pre-COVID levels and debt remains a hefty burden for thousands of small businesses across the country.