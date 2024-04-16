Maple Leafs to meet Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

TORONTO
Toronto

    Toronto Maple Leafs center Noah Gregor, center, is congratulated by defenseman Joel Edmundson (20) and left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) after Gregor scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Toronto Maple Leafs center Noah Gregor, center, is congratulated by defenseman Joel Edmundson (20) and left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) after Gregor scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    SUNRISE, Fla. -

    The Toronto Maple Leafs knew a familiar foe was waiting on deck.

    The club now knows which Atlantic Division rival will represent its first test in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    Toronto will face the Boston Bruins in the opening round after the Leafs' 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night settled the standings.

    The Boston Bruins finished second in the division after losing 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators on home ice in their regular-season finale.

    Florida topped the Leafs in the second round last spring, and will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning when the playoffs open.

    Toronto, which could have secured a Panthers rematch with a victory over Florida on Tuesday, lost to the Bruins in seven games in the first round of both the 2018 and 2019 playoffs.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

